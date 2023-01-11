News

 > News > Game Development

Former Forza Horizon leads form new studio, Maverick Games

The newly formed United Kingdom-based studio already has plans for its debut title.
11 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
forza horizon maverick games studio

Game Development

Image: Playground Games

Share Icon

Former Forza Horizon leads, who played key roles at Xbox developer Playground Games, have officially departed to form their own triple-A ‘forward-looking’ studio, known as Maverick Games. The United Kingdom-based team, which includes Forza Horizon creative director Mike Brown as studio head, has reportedly secured major seed funding and is already working on its debut title.

While details of this project and its genre are unknown, it’s described as a ‘new, premium open world game for consoles and PC’.

Joining Brown on the founding development team is Harinder Sangha as COO (previously of Sumo Digital Leamington), Ben Penrose (formerly of Sharkmob London), Elly Marshall (formerly of EA), and former Playground Games developers Tom Butcher (Executive Producer), Matt Craven (CTO), Gareth Harwood (Content Director) and Fraser Strachan (Audio Director).

Read: The Art of Forza Horizon 5’s Audio Design, with Fraser Strachan

‘Our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love,’ Mike Brown said of the new studio’s establishment. ‘For players, we’re already at work on an exciting ultra-high quality title, and for developers, we’re building a home where everyone is encouraged to take risks, be curious, be creative, be innovative, be themselves, and above all – be a Maverick.’

The studio is currently in the process of recruiting new staff, with the goal of working with ‘motivated and talented teammates’ to ‘stretch … creative limits’ as they begin work on their debut title.

Despite the sparsity of the game announcement, there are reasons to be excited about Maverick and its plans. Forza Horizon 5, the most recent project from members of the studio, is a highly-acclaimed racing adventure boasting compelling open-world exploration, sweeping vistas, and brilliant audio design.

Given core members of the Maverick team were responsible for many of these features – which earned the game a five-star review at GamesHub – it’s clear the studio’s mystery AAA project will be founded on impressive talent, care, and attention.

Stay tuned for the latest developments from this emerging studio.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Hardware Mobile News PC Xbox
More
red dead online rockstar
?>
News

The UK games industry has grown 31% since 2016

The rise in UK game companies coincides with a growing player base, and mainstream enthusiasm for games.

Leah J. Williams
Marvel Snap Patch Notes January 2023
?>
News

Marvel Snap patch for January 2023 adds artist credits, nerfs popular cards

Important tweaks and changes are set to hit Marvel Snap in the latest game update.

Edmond Tran
meta quest vr device support
?>
News

Meta ends support for original Meta Quest VR device

Meta Quest devices will begin losing access to features in March 2023, with update support ending in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
dungeons and dragons live action tv series paramount
?>
News

Dungeons & Dragons TV series coming to Paramount+

The new live-action TV show has been given a straight-to-series order by Paramount.

Leah J. Williams
Persona 4 Golden Atlus xbox game pass january 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Persona, Monster Hunter arrive in January 2023

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for January 2023 has been confirmed, alongside several departures.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login