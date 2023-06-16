News

Fire Emblem GBA is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The very first English-language Fire Emblem is coming to the GBA library as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.
16 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Nintendo has announced the next game arriving for its Game Boy Advance (GBA) library, offered as part of its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. Arriving on 22 June 2023 will be Fire Emblem, also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, which is the seventh mainline game in the long-running tactical strategy RPG series, and the first to ever be localised for Western audiences.

As such, it will likely hold some nostalgia for some players as their first exposure to the series, twenty years ago now – the game was released in 2003. The series has since gone on to find great success on the Nintendo Switch with its latest releases, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Engage.

Reportedly, the game was localised for the first time outside of Japan due to the appearance of the character Roy in Super Smash Bros. Melee in 2001, which sparked interest in the series.

Roy is actually the protagonist of the previous game in the franchise, Fire Emblem: The Blinding Blade for GBA, which is also being made available for the Nintendo Switch Online GBA library, but only in Japan, due to the lack of an English localisation for that title.

Fire Emblem is a strong tactical RPG game well worth having a look at, especially if you’re curious to see why the series continued to gain popularity following its original release. It joins the recent releases of several Super Mario GBA games and Metroid Fusion as part of the service’s Game Boy Advance lineup.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

All the Game Boy Advance Games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (June 2023)

Available Now

  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Metroid Fusion
  • Super Mario Advance
  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
  • Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
  • Fire Emblem

Coming Soon

  • Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
  • F-Zero Maximum Velocity
  • Golden Sun
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

