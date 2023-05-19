News

 > News > Nintendo

Super Mario GBA Games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The games are solid remasters (of remasters) of classic Super Mario Games.
19 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Super Mario Advance Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has announced the next batch of Game Boy Advance games coming to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

Riding the current wave of Super Mario fever, thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the service will add the Super Mario Advance series of games, which themselves are remastered versions the original Super Mario games on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). The games will arrive on 26 May 2023.

Here are the games being added, with a bit of context as to what each one entails:

  • Super Mario Advance – A remaster of Super Mario Bros. 2, based on the initial remaster of the game as it appeared on the SNES compilation, Super Mario Bros. All Stars. Super Mario Bros. 2 was actually adapted from a completely different 2D platforming game, Doki Doki Panic, as the true sequel to Super Mario Bros. was deemed too difficult for Western Audiences. Super Mario Advance also features the original Mario Bros. game, which is a single-screen platforming action game.
  • Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2Super Mario Advance 2 contains Super Mario World, the first Mario game to be designed specifically for the SNES.
  • Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3Super Mario Advance 3 contains Yoshi’s Island, the sequel to Super Mario World on SNES. It features Yoshi as the protagonist, who is tasked with protecting baby versions of Mario and Luigi.
  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 – Confusingly, Super Mario Advance 3 goes back to the time before Super Mario World, and remasters Super Mario Bros 3. It was originally released for the NES, and remastered on the SNES in Super Mario All-Stars.

Convoluted lineage aside, these are all great versions of classic Super Mario games, and their presence on the Game Boy Advance catalogue is a welcome one – they’re perfect for dipping in and out of on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for a 12-month period. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership – [Digital Code]
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership – [Digital Code]
$49.99
Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
05/19/2023 05:04 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Xbox Accessibility Controller
?>
News

Xbox expands console and PC accessibility options

Xbox continues to expand accessibility options across its ecosystem on Xbox consoles, PC applications, and digital storefronts.

Edmond Tran
powerwash simulator spongebob squarepants bikini bottom
?>
News

PowerWash Simulator is getting SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Bikini Bottom is suddenly mucky – and it's your job to PowerWash it clean.

Leah J. Williams
playstation access controller
?>
News

Sony unveils new look at PS5 Access Controller

Sony has unveiled a new look at the incoming Access controller, and revealed its customisation UI.

Leah J. Williams
Death Stranding
?>
News

Death Stranding is free on the Epic Games Store

One of the most interesting blockbuster games of the past few years is free on the Epic Games Store for…

Edmond Tran
Humble Games Showcase May 2023
?>
News

Humble Games Showcase: All the new games announced

The showcase featured a number of very attractive upcoming games, and one surprise release.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login