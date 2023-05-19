Super Mario GBA Games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced the next batch of Game Boy Advance games coming to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

Riding the current wave of Super Mario fever, thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the service will add the Super Mario Advance series of games, which themselves are remastered versions the original Super Mario games on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). The games will arrive on 26 May 2023.

Join Mario and friends for some classic platforming action!



Three classic Game Boy Advance titles from the Super Mario Advance series come to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack 26/05. pic.twitter.com/Yn3gOtVcmH — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) May 19, 2023

Here are the games being added, with a bit of context as to what each one entails:

Super Mario Advance – A remaster of Super Mario Bros. 2, based on the initial remaster of the game as it appeared on the SNES compilation, Super Mario Bros. All Stars. Super Mario Bros. 2 was actually adapted from a completely different 2D platforming game, Doki Doki Panic, as the true sequel to Super Mario Bros. was deemed too difficult for Western Audiences. Super Mario Advance also features the original Mario Bros. game, which is a single-screen platforming action game.



– A remaster of Super Mario Bros. 2, based on the initial remaster of the game as it appeared on the SNES compilation, Super Mario Bros. All Stars. Super Mario Bros. 2 was actually adapted from a completely different 2D platforming game, Doki Doki Panic, as the true sequel to Super Mario Bros. was deemed too difficult for Western Audiences. Super Mario Advance also features the original Mario Bros. game, which is a single-screen platforming action game. Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 – Super Mario Advance 2 contains Super Mario World, the first Mario game to be designed specifically for the SNES.

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Super Mario Advance 3 contains Yoshi’s Island, the sequel to Super Mario World on SNES. It features Yoshi as the protagonist, who is tasked with protecting baby versions of Mario and Luigi.

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 – Confusingly, Super Mario Advance 3 goes back to the time before Super Mario World, and remasters Super Mario Bros 3. It was originally released for the NES, and remastered on the SNES in Super Mario All-Stars.

Convoluted lineage aside, these are all great versions of classic Super Mario games, and their presence on the Game Boy Advance catalogue is a welcome one – they’re perfect for dipping in and out of on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for a 12-month period. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.