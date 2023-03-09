Metroid Fusion is now available on Nintendo Switch

One of the best games in
Update 9 March 2023: Metroid Fusion is now available. The original story follows below.
Though every Metroid game carries an argument for being one of the best, Metroid Fusion is notable for being developed by much of the original team that created Super Metroid for Super
Fusion was originally released in 2002, and simultaneously with Metroid Prime, the series’ first and critically-acclaimed foray into the first-person genre. Coincidentally, Metroid Prime Remastered was released in February 2023. The two original games could communicate with one another to unlock additional content.
The announcement of Metroid Fusion comes a month after the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, where the company launched both Metroid Prime Remastered, as well as the ability to access and play a small library of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, via the
Like the existing console libraries on the subscription service – which include the
The Game Boy Advance games currently available on the
- Super Mario Advance 4
- WarioWare Inc: Mega Microgames
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
Following the release of Metroid Fusion, we can also expect to see Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero: Maximum Sun, and Golden Sun in future.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for a 12-month period.