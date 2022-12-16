The Epic Games Store is currently hosting a whopping Holiday Sale, with deals on popular PC games including recent releases like Goat Simulator 3, FIFA 23, Saints Row, and Gotham Knights. Everyone with an Epic Games account is also able to claim a reoccurring 25% off voucher coupon which stacks onto the existing sale price – making some games massively discounted.

Gotham Knights, for example, can be grabbed for just AU $33.72. Goat Simulator 3 is going for AU $23.56. Saints Row is likewise discounted, at AU $33.43.

In addition to the major sale, Epic Games is also offering one free game daily in the lead-up to the new year, with 15 free games on the way. As of writing, the daily freebie is Bloons TD 6, a cutesy tower defence game. It will be replaced by a mystery game on 17 December.

While you wait for a grand reveal, here are the best deals from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will be available in other global regions. These prices include the 25% off afforded by the reoccurring coupon voucher claimable via the Epic Games Store.

Anno 1800 – $22.26 (was $89.95 )

) Borderlands 3 – $13.49 (was $89.95 )

) Cursed to Golf – $21.71 (was $28.95 )

) Cyberpunk 2077 – $33.73 (was $89.95 )

) Darkest Dungeon 2 – $30.36 (was $44.99 )

) Deathloop – $24.74 (was $99.95 )

) Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $26.99 (was $59.99 )

) Digaea 6 Complete – $52.47 (was $99.95 )

) Disney Dreamlight Valley – $25.28 (was $44.95 )

) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – $49.14 (was $114.95 )

) Gloomhaven – $31.79 (was $52.99 )

) Goat Simulator 3 – $23.56 (was $41.95 )

) God of War – $33.73 (was $74.95 )

) Gotham Knights – AU $33.73 (was $89.95 )

) Far Cry 6 – $22.26 (was $29.68 )

) Frogun – $16.09 (was $22.99 )

) Humankind: Heritage Collection – $40.93 (was $107.00 )

) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $33.73 (was $74.95 )

) Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC – $40.48 (was $89.95 )

) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $53.40 (was $94.95 )

) New Tales from the Borderlands – $26.98 (was $59.95 )

) Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $47.71 (was $94.95 )

) Saints Row – $33.43 (was $80.95 )

) Scorn – $31.49 (was $59.99 )

) Sifu – $31.49 (was $59.99 )

) Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – $14.97 (was $29.95 )

) Sonic Origins – $22.50 (was $60.00 )

) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – $5.99 (was $49.95 )

) Steelrising – $34.10 (was $69.95 )

) Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – $47.22 (was $89.95 )

) The Jackbox Party Pack 9 – $25.30 (was $44.99 )

) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $33.73 (was $89.95 )

) Time on Frog Island – $17.99 (was $29.99 )

) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $39.35 (was $74.95 )

You can browse the full list of deals on the Epic Games Store.