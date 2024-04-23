News

 > News > Culture

Neo-noir shooter El Paso, Elsewhere is being adapted for film

LaKeith Stanfield is currently in talks to star in the video game adaptation.
23 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
el paso elsewhere movie adaptation

Culture

Image: Strange Scaffold

Share Icon

Strange Scaffold’s El Paso, Elsewhere, a Max Payne-inspired shooter set in a reality-shifting motel, is being adapted for film, with actor LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, Haunted Mansion) currently in talks to star and produce. The news arrives courtesy of Variety, which notes the film is in very early development.

Stanfield would be a producer on the film, alongside Colin Stark, working with Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s Di Bonaventura Pictures to adapt the video game.

For those unfamiliar, El Paso, Elsewhere is the creation of Xalavier Nelson Jr., a prominent and award-winning game developer known for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

Read: 9 Show-Stopping Games From GDC 2023

El Paso, Elsewhere is one of Nelson Jr.’s latest games, and was noted on launch for its spooky aesthetic, neat slow-mo gameplay, and strong supernatural themes. There’s a touch of Constantine about the game, as well as those aforementioned Max Payne influences, so it’s not hard to see why it’s been optioned for adaptation. It’s rocks some really cool ideas that would certainly translate well on screen.

At this stage, it does appear the announced adaptation is only in its early stages. While Stanfield, Stark, and Di Bonaventura Pictures are circling, nothing is confirmed just yet.

Should the project go ahead, it would join a strong class of upcoming video game adaptations. Since recent adaptations like Mortal Kombat, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Last of Us proved successful (commercially and critically in some cases), there’s been a bigger push to snap up the rights to adapt new video games.

Already, we’ve seen titles like Dredge, Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, and Streets of Rage being optioned for adaptation – and there’s likely plenty more in the works that are yet to be publicly announced. El Paso, Elsewhere will now join these titles on the development pile, hopefully with more updates arriving in the near future. There’s likely much more to come here, so stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
games preservation video game history preservation nes
?>
News

ESA won't support copyright exemption for digital game archives

The Electronic Software Association has pointed to copyright concerns as a major difficulty in games preservation.

Leah J. Williams
atari infogrames revival
?>
News

Atari is reviving the Infogrames publishing label

Atari is bringing back Infogrames after more than a decade of the brand's absence.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite festival icon billie eilish
?>
News

Billie Eilish is the latest Fortnite Festival icon

Billie Eilish is the latest featured artist in Fortnite Festival.

Leah J. Williams
gta 6 grand theft auto
?>
News

GTA 5 actor confirms he recorded lines for cancelled DLC

Steven Ogg has detailed a cancelled GTA 5 DLC story that would have featured Trevor working undercover.

Leah J. Williams
Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors
?>
News

Embracer Group CEO says he deserves "a lot of criticism"

Wingefors has spoken openly about his role at Embracer Group, following the public announcement of the company's split.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login