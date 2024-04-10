News

Eldritch fishing sim Dredge is getting a movie adaptation

Dredge is getting a major live-action film adaptation from production company, Story Kitchen.
10 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Black Salt Games

Black Salt Games’ Dredge is being adapted into a live-action film, courtesy of production company Story Kitchen. Per Variety, the project’s logline is: “Think The Sixth Sense on the water. A grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway.”

That fairly describes Dredge, a game which tasks you with exploring an ocean, collecting fish of all sorts. What starts out as an innocuous task soon devolves, as you uncover darker fish, and darker secrets, long hidden by the ocean currents.

It appears the newly-announced live action adaptation will lean heavily into the sinister aspects of the game, with a focus on capturing its “eerie and profoundly rich story.”

Read: DREDGE review – An inescapable siren song

“We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe,” Nadia Thorne, Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie and Michael Bastiaens of Black Salt Games said of the project.

Notably, Story Kitchen is a production company that specialises in “universe building and franchise architecture” in the adaptation of video games and “non-traditional IP” into films and television. It was launched in 2022 by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson, alongside studio veterans Mike Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson and Dan Jevons.

As well as Dredge, Story Kitchen currently has a range of other video game adaptations in the works, including Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, Life is Strange, Sifu, Sleeping Dogs, My Friend Pedro, and Slime Rancher. It’s also aiding work on the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

With that experience backing the adaptation of Dredge, there’s every hope the upcoming film will expertly encompass the creepy, eldritch vibes that made the game such a compelling experience. Stay tuned for more updates on the film.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

