CD Projekt teams with Scopely for new mystery game

CD Projekt has announced a partnership with the Saudi Arabia-backed mobile game specialist Scopely, for a new game based on one of its popular IPs. The news was revealed during a recent company earnings call (via VGC), with few tangible details made available.

What we know so far is a new game is in the works, and it seems likely to be inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher. With Scopely on board, it’s also likely to be a mobile title, and possibly a free-to-play game. To date, Scopely is most-known for producing one of the most successful mobile games of 2024 – Monopoly Go! – and it also recently acquired the library of Niantic (Pokemon GO, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now).

As we previously reported, this USD $3.5 billion deal transferring the IP rights and developers of these games to Scopely, with plans for them to “creatively thrive” under this new banner.

“Scopely empowers their game teams as autonomous groups to go after the roadmaps that they’re inspired to pursue, and what each team believes is best for the player experience,” Ed Wu, Pokemon Go lead said in a blog post designed to reassure players about this acquisition.

“I have spoken to a number of game leaders at Scopely who have given me great confidence in how the company enables each game to independently develop and creatively thrive.”

Scopely will now bring this approach to a new CD Projekt game. As for what we expect – keeping in mind this remains speculation – it feels likely the partnership would be for a new Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off. We say this as The Witcher 4 is currently in active development, and remains a focus for developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 also has a richer backdrop for the sorts of games Scopely publishes, based on vibes and its futuristic setting. Of course, something like Monster Hunter Now could also serve as inspiration for a Witcher monster-hunting game, but Cyberpunk 2077 features a world that feels more in need of fleshing out, and we can certainly see a mission-based mobile game working well.

Whatever the case, this partnership is one to watch. We’ll have to stay tuned for more tangible details as CD Projekt and Scopely work out the finer details.