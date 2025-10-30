Best Crypto Casinos October, 2025

#1 #1 Betpanda 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC 10% casino cashback on real money losses

Make instant, anonymous crypto transactions

Win cash prizes with Weekend Cash Race OUR SCORE 10 Betpanda Get Offer #2 #2 CoinCasino 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000 Instant withdrawals using a wide range of cryptocurrencies

A chance to win up to $100,000 in bonuses each week

Claim regular free spins and free bet rewards OUR SCORE 9.9 CoinCasino Get Offer #3 #3 Cryptorino 100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC 100% Casino Bonus Up To 1 BTC 5% boosted cashback on Games of the Week

10% weekly cashback available

Fast and safe crypto purchases using Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut OUR SCORE 9.8 Cryptorino Get Offer #4 #4 BC.Game 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus + 400 Free Spins VIP and loyalty programs packed with ongoing rewards

Compatible with over 150 different cryptocurrencies

Generous welcome bonus worth up to 220,000 BCD OUR SCORE 9.7 BC.Game Get Offer #5 #5 CasinoPunkz 100% match bonus up to €5,000 100% match bonus up to €5,000 Access 5,000+ games from 55 top-tier software providers

VPN-friendly platform with a fast, hassle-free registration process

Collect points on every wager to unlock bigger bonuses and rewards OUR SCORE 9.6 CasinoPunkz Get Offer Show More Offers +

Top Casinos for Crypto Players Reviewed

When looking for the best crypto casino NZ players can play at, we consider what makes each unique. Does one have a larger game selection than most? What about banking options? Is registering easier there than anywhere else?

Here’s a deep dive into our top three.

Stacks of Live Casino Games for Crypto Players Betpanda Betpanda tops our list of the best crypto casinos in NZ for its absolutely massive live dealer catalogue. You don’t have to deposit traditional cash to play classic games; VIP tables, dice games, and game shows are all open to crypto. Playing real-life casino games at land-based venues usually means using real cash. However, Betpanda understands that crypto users want a shot at roulette, blackjack, baccarat, game shows, and more with their choice of coins. In most cases, your coins will be exchanged for fiat money while in-play, but you can still withdraw crypto. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC Get Offer Quick Overview Betpanda tops our list of the best crypto casinos in NZ for its absolutely massive live dealer catalogue. You don’t have to deposit traditional cash to play classic games; VIP tables, dice games, and game shows are all open to crypto. Playing real-life casino games at land-based venues usually means using real cash. However, Betpanda understands that crypto users want a shot at roulette, blackjack, baccarat, game shows, and more with their choice of coins. In most cases, your coins will be exchanged for fiat money while in-play, but you can still withdraw crypto. + Show more Pros All major/mainstream cryptocurrencies supported

One of the largest live casino lineups at any crypto casino online

Great range of exclusive games Cons Bonus terms are more competitive elsewhere

Banking minimums could be displayed better 🎥 Why It's Best for Live Crypto Casino Games Betpanda backs up its fantastic live range with big developers in Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution. That’s a clear sign you’re playing at a crypto casino that not only cares about variety, but that also has the backing and trust of some of the most successful names in the business. It also means you’re guaranteed a great time! 🕹️ Mobile Optimised Live Games Available at Betpanda Check out top streams such as Royal Riches Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Mega Wheel, Crash Live, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, Speed Roulette, Ultimate Sic Bo, Blackjack Riga, and tons more. You don’t even have to boot up the laptop; just load the casino up on your mobile browser, and you’re ready to bet on the go. 💡 Expert's Opinion Betpanda already has a lot going for it, but we weren’t expecting such a dense catalogue of live dealer tables. And, there are some seriously big names attached here. Crypto players have one of the biggest selections of live table classics here, alongside a decent pick of some more niche game shows. What we also love about Betpanda’s live dealer lineup is the fact that it’s always being updated, and not with the same old blackjack tables over and over again. If live tables are your top priority, register here first. License Costa Rica Accepted Cryptocurrencies A broad range including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, BNB, LTC, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal €10 (equivalent) / €10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Tiime Varies on wallet / coin 🎥 Why It's Best for Live Crypto Casino Games Betpanda backs up its fantastic live range with big developers in Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution. That’s a clear sign you’re playing at a crypto casino that not only cares about variety, but that also has the backing and trust of some of the most successful names in the business. It also means you’re guaranteed a great time! 🕹️ Mobile Optimised Live Games Available at Betpanda Check out top streams such as Royal Riches Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Mega Wheel, Crash Live, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, Speed Roulette, Ultimate Sic Bo, Blackjack Riga, and tons more. You don’t even have to boot up the laptop; just load the casino up on your mobile browser, and you’re ready to bet on the go. 💡 Expert's Opinion Betpanda already has a lot going for it, but we weren’t expecting such a dense catalogue of live dealer tables. And, there are some seriously big names attached here. Crypto players have one of the biggest selections of live table classics here, alongside a decent pick of some more niche game shows. What we also love about Betpanda’s live dealer lineup is the fact that it’s always being updated, and not with the same old blackjack tables over and over again. If live tables are your top priority, register here first. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Deposit Match Up To 1 BTC Get Offer Key Features License Costa Rica Accepted Cryptocurrencies A broad range including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, BNB, LTC, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal €10 (equivalent) / €10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Tiime Varies on wallet / coin

Best for VIP Crypto Perks CoinCasino Several of the best crypto casinos in our list offer a VIP program, but CoinCasino’s club stands out for its impressive number of loyalty levels and how deep its perks go. Plus, you can transfer your VIP membership from select casinos elsewhere! Coin Club is a unique VIP ladder with eight levels you can scale up based on how much you wager over time. These start with free spins and eventually transform into a super-competitive 25% cashback and personal rewards. Admittedly, like all VIP programs, Coin Club favours players who pay a lot into the site over time, but if you pick CoinCasino as your go-to for gambling, you’ll soon reap the rewards. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 200% Welcome Bonus Up To $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Several of the best crypto casinos in our list offer a VIP program, but CoinCasino’s club stands out for its impressive number of loyalty levels and how deep its perks go. Plus, you can transfer your VIP membership from select casinos elsewhere! Coin Club is a unique VIP ladder with eight levels you can scale up based on how much you wager over time. These start with free spins and eventually transform into a super-competitive 25% cashback and personal rewards. Admittedly, like all VIP programs, Coin Club favours players who pay a lot into the site over time, but if you pick CoinCasino as your go-to for gambling, you’ll soon reap the rewards. + Show more Pros More than 20 cryptocurrencies accepted

Instant withdrawals / minimal KYC processes

No fees applied by the casino to crypto deposits Cons No e-wallet banking options listed

You will need to play a LOT to unlock the best VIP perks 💎 Why Its Best for VIP Crypto Perks With eight levels and several sub-ranks, Coin Club is one of the largest and most generous VIP programs we’ve reviewed. Not only that, but it’s transparent about how much you’ll need to wager over time to level up, meaning you’re never in the dark about when you’ll get the next set of perks. CoinCasino also allows VIP progress transfers from BC.Game, Rollbit, and more. 💰 Bitcoin VIP Bonuses Available at CoinCasino Spend enough time wagering at CoinCasino, and you can unlock freebies such as super, giga, hyper, and ultra spin packages, VIP manager support, level-up bonuses, and cashback worth up to 25%. In fact, if you reach the top level, you’ll get access to ‘personalised’ cashback (but keep in mind it’s a lot of cash wagered). 💡 Expert's Opinion While some of CoinCasino’s VIP rewards are fairly lofty, there are tons to play for here, and we doubt high rollers will have much difficulty claiming many of the perks. As a relatively new crypto casino, it offers an impressive selection. We especially like that CoinCasino is so upfront about its VIP terms, and that the fine print is spelled out in plain English. The site has nothing to hide, and honestly, we think it’s well worth sticking with it for plenty of other reasons, too. License Anjouan Accepted Cryptocurrencies A broad selection including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, LTC, XRP, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal Varies on the coin / € 10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Time Up to 24 hours (usually instant) 💎 Why Its Best for VIP Crypto Perks With eight levels and several sub-ranks, Coin Club is one of the largest and most generous VIP programs we’ve reviewed. Not only that, but it’s transparent about how much you’ll need to wager over time to level up, meaning you’re never in the dark about when you’ll get the next set of perks. CoinCasino also allows VIP progress transfers from BC.Game, Rollbit, and more. 💰 Bitcoin VIP Bonuses Available at CoinCasino Spend enough time wagering at CoinCasino, and you can unlock freebies such as super, giga, hyper, and ultra spin packages, VIP manager support, level-up bonuses, and cashback worth up to 25%. In fact, if you reach the top level, you’ll get access to ‘personalised’ cashback (but keep in mind it’s a lot of cash wagered). 💡 Expert's Opinion While some of CoinCasino’s VIP rewards are fairly lofty, there are tons to play for here, and we doubt high rollers will have much difficulty claiming many of the perks. As a relatively new crypto casino, it offers an impressive selection. We especially like that CoinCasino is so upfront about its VIP terms, and that the fine print is spelled out in plain English. The site has nothing to hide, and honestly, we think it’s well worth sticking with it for plenty of other reasons, too. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 200% Welcome Bonus Up To $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Get Offer Key Features License Anjouan Accepted Cryptocurrencies A broad selection including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, LTC, XRP, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal Varies on the coin / € 10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Time Up to 24 hours (usually instant)

Best for Those Seeking a Huge Variety of Crypto Banking Options BC.Game Out of the best crypto casinos in NZ that we’ve reviewed, BC.Game stands out for its eye-opening list of accepted crypto. You can still use BTC, ETH, and even fiat banking here, but users of niche crypto will be pleased to learn that they have stacks of options. In fact, BC.Game has such a broad list of accepted currencies that its banking section includes a search bar. What’s more, if you don’t see your cryptocurrency listed in the banking section, you can even reach out to the casino and ask them to consider supporting it. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Four Match Bonuses Up To $1600 + 400 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Out of the best crypto casinos in NZ that we’ve reviewed, BC.Game stands out for its eye-opening list of accepted crypto. You can still use BTC, ETH, and even fiat banking here, but users of niche crypto will be pleased to learn that they have stacks of options. In fact, BC.Game has such a broad list of accepted currencies that its banking section includes a search bar. What’s more, if you don’t see your cryptocurrency listed in the banking section, you can even reach out to the casino and ask them to consider supporting it. + Show more Pros More cryptocurrencies accepted than most specialist casinos

Impressive quest and challenge bonus system

Excellent selection of exclusive games made for the site Cons Some KYC verification required (not 100% anonymous)

Few banking options beyond crypto 💥 Why it’s Best for Cryptocurrency Variety Crypto casino players don’t always want to stick to the same old coins. In fact, as regular players will know, it can often work out better to deposit and withdraw in niche coins than to use ETH and BTC. BC.Game understands this – that not all players will have piles of BTC lying around – and opening itself up to suggestions shows it cares deeply about giving its players a completely decentralised, flexible banking experience. 🐶 Niche Cryptocurrencies Accepted at BC.Game BC.Game operates on BCD, its own cryptocurrency, and accepts coins such as USDT, ETH, BTC, TRX, BNB, LTC, XRP, USDC, DOGE, SOL, and XLM. Those are the usual suspects! It also supports cBETH, MOODENG, RAY, POL, PYUSD, A, PUMP, HYPE, OKAY, SUSHI, DASH, MANA, CAKE, YGG, SHIB, WAVES, ADA, QTUM, GST, ICX… the list goes on. 💡 Expert's Opinion In all truth, BC.Game supports cryptocurrencies that we’ve never even heard of, which is a good sign you’re playing at somewhere flexible with room to grow. Plus, unlike some crypto casinos that only accept the big five or six, no one ever feels closed out here (and yes, you can still use bank cards if you want to). As a final point, we recommend checking the banking terms and conditions of even the best crypto casinos, the exchange rates for any niche coins you want to play with, and your wallet’s mining and gas fees. License Curacao Accepted Cryptocurrencies A huge range, including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, BNB, LTC, XRP, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal Varies on coin ($10 NZD)/€10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Time Typically instant, but can vary 💥 Why it’s Best for Cryptocurrency Variety Crypto casino players don’t always want to stick to the same old coins. In fact, as regular players will know, it can often work out better to deposit and withdraw in niche coins than to use ETH and BTC. BC.Game understands this – that not all players will have piles of BTC lying around – and opening itself up to suggestions shows it cares deeply about giving its players a completely decentralised, flexible banking experience. 🐶 Niche Cryptocurrencies Accepted at BC.Game BC.Game operates on BCD, its own cryptocurrency, and accepts coins such as USDT, ETH, BTC, TRX, BNB, LTC, XRP, USDC, DOGE, SOL, and XLM. Those are the usual suspects! It also supports cBETH, MOODENG, RAY, POL, PYUSD, A, PUMP, HYPE, OKAY, SUSHI, DASH, MANA, CAKE, YGG, SHIB, WAVES, ADA, QTUM, GST, ICX… the list goes on. 💡 Expert's Opinion In all truth, BC.Game supports cryptocurrencies that we’ve never even heard of, which is a good sign you’re playing at somewhere flexible with room to grow. Plus, unlike some crypto casinos that only accept the big five or six, no one ever feels closed out here (and yes, you can still use bank cards if you want to). As a final point, we recommend checking the banking terms and conditions of even the best crypto casinos, the exchange rates for any niche coins you want to play with, and your wallet’s mining and gas fees. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Four Match Bonuses Up To $1600 + 400 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao Accepted Cryptocurrencies A huge range, including BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, BNB, LTC, XRP, DOGE, and SOL Min. Deposit / Min. Withdrawal Varies on coin ($10 NZD)/€10 (equivalent) Withdrawal Time Typically instant, but can vary

How to Choose the Best Online Casinos that Accept Bitcoin

We put a lot of time and effort into sharing the best Bitcoin online casinos with you, which means digging deep into several key categories. Here’s what we look for (and what you should be prioritising, too):

Licensing & Security : We look for casinos that are licensed and regulated by legitimate brands, typically covered by certificates issued by bodies in Curacao, Anjouan, and Malta. We also check security must-haves such as HTTPS encryption and secure wallet connections.

: We look for casinos that are licensed and regulated by legitimate brands, typically covered by certificates issued by bodies in Curacao, Anjouan, and Malta. We also check security must-haves such as HTTPS encryption and secure wallet connections. Crypto Banking Options : The more crypto options a casino has, the more flexible it is, and the more people it appeals to. Some of the lesser-known coins also exchange stronger for fiat money on the deposit, meaning you could get more by depositing Doge than BTC, for example.

: The more crypto options a casino has, the more flexible it is, and the more people it appeals to. Some of the lesser-known coins also exchange stronger for fiat money on the deposit, meaning you could get more by depositing Doge than BTC, for example. Deposit Speeds & Fees : Crypto deposits are instant and usually fee-free (at the casino’s side). We thoroughly review Bitcoin casinos to ensure this is 100% true before sharing sites with you.

: Crypto deposits are instant and usually fee-free (at the casino’s side). We thoroughly review Bitcoin casinos to ensure this is 100% true before sharing sites with you. Withdrawal Speeds & Fees : The same methodology applies to withdrawals as deposits. The best crypto casinos won’t charge fees and will process funds almost instantly. However, watch out for mining and gas fees that may be applied by your crypto wallet.

: The same methodology applies to withdrawals as deposits. The best crypto casinos won’t charge fees and will process funds almost instantly. However, watch out for mining and gas fees that may be applied by your crypto wallet. Crypto Welcome Offers : The best crypto casino will push welcome bonuses that you can use with a range of digital currencies. In some cases, you may not need to deposit fiat money at all to take advantage. We check casinos for crypto-focused bonuses and welcome deals that offer alternatives to traditional deposit methods.

: The best crypto casino will push welcome bonuses that you can use with a range of digital currencies. In some cases, you may not need to deposit fiat money at all to take advantage. We check casinos for crypto-focused bonuses and welcome deals that offer alternatives to traditional deposit methods. Provably Fair Games : Reliable crypto casinos host games that use Provably Fair technology, based on blockchain algorithms. These games guarantee transparently fair outcomes with both random number generation and immutable crypto receipts. The best casinos have their own Provably Fair sections filled with games built around this engine.

: Reliable crypto casinos host games that use Provably Fair technology, based on blockchain algorithms. These games guarantee transparently fair outcomes with both random number generation and immutable crypto receipts. The best casinos have their own Provably Fair sections filled with games built around this engine. Recurring Promotions & Competitions : Casinos accepting crypto should, in our eyes, also host regular promos, tournaments, and competitions that let you pay in crypto and win digital money. A casino with one or two flat, fiat promotions isn’t going to make the cut.

: Casinos accepting crypto should, in our eyes, also host regular promos, tournaments, and competitions that let you pay in crypto and win digital money. A casino with one or two flat, fiat promotions isn’t going to make the cut. Mobile Optimisation/App: There are no excuses for the best crypto casino to be mobile-friendly, given that almost half of all web traffic in NZ comes from smaller screens. If a casino comes with a separate app to install, fantastic (but simply having a responsive, accessible site that morphs to phones and tablets is enough).

How To Play at a Crypto Casino

Getting started is a breeze. Follow these quick steps to register at Pandabet, our pick for best crypto casino (but keep in mind the process is similar everywhere you go).

Step 1 : Click or tap the ‘Sign Up’ button.

: Click or tap the ‘Sign Up’ button. Step 2 : Enter your email, set a secure password, and read the terms of service. Once you’ve read them, tick the box and choose ‘Sign Up’.

: Enter your email, set a secure password, and read the terms of service. Once you’ve read them, tick the box and choose ‘Sign Up’. Step 3 : Choose whether or not you’d like the casino to send you notifications.

: Choose whether or not you’d like the casino to send you notifications. Step 4 : Select ‘Deposit’ and choose a cryptocurrency and the network you’d like to pay with. For example, choose ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘Bitcoin Lightning Network’.

: Select ‘Deposit’ and choose a cryptocurrency and the network you’d like to pay with. For example, choose ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘Bitcoin Lightning Network’. Step 5 : Copy the wallet address or QR code as they appear. Open your crypto wallet and enter the address, along with the amount you want to deposit.

: Copy the wallet address or QR code as they appear. Open your crypto wallet and enter the address, along with the amount you want to deposit. Step 6 : Wait for the deposit to process, and then head back to the casino. Once successful, your bankroll will update with the amount you’ve paid in.

: Wait for the deposit to process, and then head back to the casino. Once successful, your bankroll will update with the amount you’ve paid in. Step 7: Explore the casino! Choose a game and, once launched, set the amount you’d like to pay per bet or spin. In some cases, games will display the amount of crypto you have to pay with in NZD.

Basic Legalities of Crypto Casino Gambling in New Zealand in 2025

Right now, online gambling is unregulated in New Zealand for the most part, as a result of its Gambling Act 2003, which restricts ‘remote interactive gambling’. However, there are no specific restrictions on players accessing offshore casinos or betting with cryptocurrencies.

That said, the online gambling industry is experiencing a shake-up thanks to the Online Casino Gambling Bill, introduced in summer 2025. This bill seeks to establish licensing and regulations for online gambling in New Zealand, aiming for implementation in 2026.

Until then, while you can still play games at the best crypto casinos based offshore, always make sure you do so at a site that is fully licensed and regulated by a recognisable body. We prioritise casinos registered and regulated in Curacao, Anjouan, and Malta, for example.

Why It Pays to Gamble Using Crypto in New Zealand

More and more casinos are welcoming crypto users, especially those accepting NZ players. Crypto gambling is private, speedy, and secure. What’s more, savvy investor-gamblers can take advantage of positive market shifts to withdraw even more money to their wallets. Let’s explore these points in more detail.

🕵 Anonymous Gambling

Cryptocurrencies are decentralised and therefore private by design. That means your gambling activities aren’t linked back to your card or bank. For people who want to keep their betting private, crypto is one step up in anonymity from e-wallets, which have, for years, at least, kept banks one step away from direct deposits. The best crypto casino picks in this list understand that its players want to keep things anonymous.

💨 Fast, Fee-Free Deposits & Withdrawals

Paying in and withdrawing crypto means you can avoid all the annoying red tape that you’d usually expect when gambling with cards. Payments reach your bankroll in seconds, and back in your wallet, too, on the way out. Casinos by and large won’t charge fees for crypto banking, but just be aware that gas and mining costs may stack up depending on your wallet.

🔐 Increased Security

Crypto transactions are super-secure thanks to blockchain cryptography and the immutability of smart contracts. In other words, crypto casino banking is resistant against fraud and manipulation, meaning provided you’ve got your wallet access phrases, only you can see and spend your money.

📈 Exploit the Bull Market (Beware of the Bear!)

Some of the top-paying online casinos in NZ are crypto-exclusive. That’s partly because cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, meaning their value can go up and down at short notice. That means you could stand to withdraw more money by exploiting the bull market, i.e., by winning specific coins while they’re seeing market surges. But, in a bear market, certain crypto shrinks in value, meaning that by the time you withdraw, your winnings could be a lot less valuable than you expect.

💡 Expert’s Opinion: Always watch the markets when you gamble, and plan to withdraw before the value dips.

Best Bitcoin Casino in NZ for Bonuses

Casino bonuses are great for boosting your bankroll and helping you explore new sites. As it happens, the best Bitcoin casinos and crypto betting sites have a variety of bonuses and promos that will keep you heading back.

Here’s a breakdown of what our top five have to offer, but remember to sign up for marketing emails to get the latest bitcoin casino no deposit bonus codes.

Casino Crypto Deposit Match Crypto Reload Rebate Free Spins Hot Drop Jackpots (or similar) VIP Program Other Betpanda Up to 1 BTC with Equivalent Deposit ❌ Daily Rakebacks, Weekly Cashback, Live Casino and Slots Boosts With VIP Club Rapid Fire Jackpots Six-Tier XP Club Tournaments and Leaderboards CoinCasino 200% Match and up to 50 Free Spins Occasional cashback With VIP Club With VIP Club, Welcome Offer, and Best Wallet Promo Mega Moolah Eight-Tier Coin Club Tournaments and Leaderboards, Drops and Wins Cryptorino Up to 1 BTC with Equivalent Deposit ❌ Weekly, Live Casino, and Games of the Week Cashback Weekend Spins Rapid Fire Jackpots Five-Tier VIP Club Tournaments and Leaderboards, Loot Drops BC.Game 180% cash match on first deposit (fiat equivalent) 2nd and 3rd deposit bonuses (fiat equivalent) With VIP Club Via Tournaments Mega Moolah Five-Tier VIP Club Tournaments and Leaderboards, Drops and Wins CasinoPunkz 100% cash match up to 20k (crypto equivalent) Weekly Reloads (VIP Club) Up to 15% (VIP Club) Sunday Spins Mega Moolah Six-Tier VIP Club Tournaments and Leaderboards, Loot Box Drops, Regular Challenges

Crypto Deposit Match

Crypto deposit matches are welcome deals that give you a bonus amount back depending on what you pay in. For example, a casino might let you deposit up to 1 BTC and then give you that amount as an extra credit. This type of Bitcoin casino bonus is attractive, but you’ll usually need to play a certain percentage back into a casino before you can withdraw (check out the ‘wagering terms’).

🥇 Top Spot for Crypto Deposit Match Cryptorino just edges out Betpanda as the best crypto casino in this category. Both casinos offer a super-generous cash match worth up to 1 BTC (that’s six-figures in NZD), but Cryptorino sets a wagering requirement of 66x your bonus credit, compared to Betpanda’s 80x.

Crypto Reload

Crypto reloads are similar to welcome deposit matches, only you’ll get them after you’ve played at a casino for a while. As above, a casino will give you an extra bonus credit up to a certain amount based on what you’ve paid in (and, again, wagering requirements will apply).

🥇 Top Spot for Crypto Reloads BC.Game’s three-deposit welcome bonus gives up to 360% in cash matching, something few other sites are so upfront about. While other crypto casinos offer reloads through VIP schemes, you can activate BC’s shortly after you’ve made your first payment into the site. Terms apply, as always.

Rebate

Rebates are common crypto casino perks that kick in if you’ve accrued losses the week before. For instance, on a Monday, a casino might give you 10% back of any money you lost on slots the previous week. Terms and conditions vary for rebate deals, so keep those and any market fluctuations in mind.

🥇 Top Spot for Rebates Betpanda’s range of rebate options easily makes it one of the best crypto casinos for claiming back losses. There are daily and weekly rakeback rewards and extra boosts depending on the games you play (i.e., slots or live dealer tables).

Free Spins

Free spins are sometimes offered as part of a crypto casino no-deposit bonus, but you can also earn them through VIP programs or as spot prizes. Casinos generally give out a set package of free spins for specific games, say, 20 free spins to use on Book of Dead, and you’ll have a max bet limit (and sometimes a win cap). NZ free spins deals are usually easy to come by and great for exploring new games.

🥇 Top Spot for Free Spins We rate Cryptorino as the best crypto casino here because it offers a weekend spins promotion where you can grab freebies depending on your weekly play. Some casinos lock free spins bonuses behind VIP program levels, meaning this is a refreshing change of pace.

Hot Drop Jackpots (or Similar)

Hot Drop Jackpots is an example of a progressive slot brand that lets you play for one of three growing jackpot prizes. To win these prizes, you’ll play against others who are spinning the same reels at different casinos. That means prizes, while rare, can drop at any time. Other popular progressive slot brands include Mega Moolah (Games Global), Dream Drop (Relax Gaming), and Rapid Fire (Blueprint Gaming).

🥇 Top Spot for Jackpot Slots From our research, the casinos reviewed here are pretty much tied when it comes to jackpot games on offer, though Betpanda’s strong lineup of Rapid Fire Jackpots slots inches it ahead of the pack. Games such as Eagle Storm, Eye of Horus, and Majestic Fury are available here, each with a progressive jackpot.

VIP Program

The best crypto casino VIP programs are designed to reward regular play. Typically split into different tiers, you can rank up program levels to win free spins, weekly cashback, and even priority withdrawal access. These programs take some time to level up in, so once you’ve chosen a casino, stick with it if it has a good range of regular rewards.

🥇 Top Spot for VIP/Loyalty Program No surprises here, as we’ve already talked about CoinCasino’s competitive VIP perks in our mini review. With eight tiers, up to 25% cashback and a super-simple VIP club transfer option, few programs match up.

Tournaments and Leaderboards

Plenty of crypto casinos offer tournaments and leaderboard games where you play against others to score the highest number of points on a given slot. The highest-placed players might take home shares of a four-figure prize or even physical freebies, such as event tickets or electronics.

🥇 Top Spot for Tournaments We love CasinoPunkz for its creative range of personal challenges and achievements that run alongside weekly Big Win tournaments. Some casinos may have broader ranges of leaderboards and tournaments, but CasinoPunkz’s stylised challenge system makes it the best crypto casino for memorable perks.

Key Terms & Conditions to Consider

Fine print always applies, so here’s what to look for before you claim any bonuses:

Wagering terms : Even at the best crypto casino, wagering terms restrict how much you can withdraw until you’ve played a certain amount back into a casino. For example, if a bonus of $100 has a 30x wagering requirement, you’d need to play back $3,000.

: Even at the best crypto casino, wagering terms restrict how much you can withdraw until you’ve played a certain amount back into a casino. For example, if a bonus of $100 has a 30x wagering requirement, you’d need to play back $3,000. Game contribution terms : Some casinos only let you meet wagering requirements on specific games. For instance, a welcome deal might only let you wager 50% of your amount back on live tables, and the rest on slots.

: Some casinos only let you meet wagering requirements on specific games. For instance, a welcome deal might only let you wager 50% of your amount back on live tables, and the rest on slots. Max bet limits : Free spins deals often set the max amount you can bet, e.g., you might get 10 free spins at $0.20 a go. Max bets also apply to some free credit deals.

: Free spins deals often set the max amount you can bet, e.g., you might get 10 free spins at $0.20 a go. Max bets also apply to some free credit deals. Expiry : Most promotions have an expiry date, so check how long you have to use your bonus credit and wager it back. Some deals cut this fairly short, e.g., for two weeks.

: Most promotions have an expiry date, so check how long you have to use your bonus credit and wager it back. Some deals cut this fairly short, e.g., for two weeks. Cash-out limits : Even after you meet wagering requirements, some casinos restrict how much you can remove as winnings from certain deals. For instance, you might have a cash-out or win cap of $100 on a free spins package.

: Even after you meet wagering requirements, some casinos restrict how much you can remove as winnings from certain deals. For instance, you might have a cash-out or win cap of $100 on a free spins package. Payment restrictions: You won’t see this at the top crypto casinos listed here, but some slot sites only offer bonuses when you pay with a card or bank transfer.

Popular Games at the Top Crypto Casinos

It’s easy to assume that most casinos will have the same old slots and tables, but there are tons of differences in the studios they work with, the RTP (return to player rate) of games they host, and the deals they tie in with popular titles.

Some casinos are certainly better than others when it comes to games, and here’s what we recommend you look for.

Pro tip: Even the best crypto casinos warn you that your money may appear as NZD while playing, but you can still withdraw in BTC, ETH, and more. Many of the casinos we list also let you play with coins directly (Provably Fair games offer this function).

Crypto Slots

Crypto slots are online fruit machine games that you bet on and spin with a crypto-coin of your choice (or NZD equivalent). Spin the reels and match symbols to get line wins, land multipliers to boost your prizes, and hit scatter and jackpot symbols for hidden features and massive payouts. Here are three categories to watch for:

Classic slots : These games are designed after old-school fruit machines, where you line up fruit symbols, BARs, bells, and lucky sevens to win prizes. These games are often pretty simple and don’t have many secret features, but they have strong RTPs, meaning you can often expect them to pay generously.

: These games are designed after old-school fruit machines, where you line up fruit symbols, BARs, bells, and lucky sevens to win prizes. These games are often pretty simple and don’t have many secret features, but they have strong RTPs, meaning you can often expect them to pay generously. Video slots : These slot titles are designed specifically for online casinos and take the reel-spinning format to new extremes. You’ll find all kinds of different twists, such as sticky wilds, cluster pays, cascading reels, jackpot builders, and secret trails.

: These slot titles are designed specifically for online casinos and take the reel-spinning format to new extremes. You’ll find all kinds of different twists, such as sticky wilds, cluster pays, cascading reels, jackpot builders, and secret trails. Megaways: Megaways games change how many paylines you can win on per spin, up to tens of thousands of times. While most slots give you 20x ways to win, Megaways reel modifiers can grant you up to 117,649 prize chances on any given spin!

🥇 Best for Crypto Slots BC.Game is packed with thousands of slots, some of which are even unique to the casino. With around 80 different game developers on board (including big names such as Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, Relax, and Pragmatic Play), you’re never short of top-grade Bitcoin slots.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games are classic casino tables with the added twist that you’re playing with a real dealer via stream. The dealer guides the action, closes bets, and everything you see on stream is real. It’s as close as you can get to playing real casino games in person without leaving your home or putting down your phone.

Watch out for live versions of:

Blackjack

Baccarat

Craps

Roulette

Poker

Sic Bo

Dragon Tiger

Game Shows (e.g., Candy Land, Dream Catcher, Gonzo’s Quest)

🥇 Best for Live Dealer Games Betpanda surprised us all with an amazing array of live dealer tables that are ready for crypto players to enjoy. Supported by the likes of Iconic21, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Evolution, and Live88, the casino is always updating its live game lineup. And, you’ll get more than the usual tables here, with live games like Dice City, Marble Race, and Ice Fishing.

Table Games

Table games at crypto casinos take Vegas classics and digitalise them so you can bet with your choice of crypto coin. These games have taken a bit of a backseat to live dealers in the past few years, but the best crypto casinos we’ve reviewed here still offer a great range of classics. They’re fast-paced, easy to navigate, and have some of the highest RTPs in the casinos we’ve reviewed.

Watch out for:

Bitcoin Roulette

Crypto Blackjack

ETH Baccarat

Cryptocurrency Craps

Bitcoin Poker

🥇 Best for Table Games While it might not have the biggest selection of virtual tables, Betpanda is a great spot to dive into a great cross-section of Vegas classics. Unlike some of our best crypto casino picks, it’s really easy to find classic blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker here, and Betpanda even develops and publishes some of its own table game twists. If you prefer virtual play to live dealer tables, it’s a great starting point.

Provably Fair Games

All the games listed at the casinos in our toplist are fair and randomised. However, the best crypto casino sites go one step further by using cryptographic hashes in some games, meaning each bet or spin comes with a digital, contracted ‘receipt’. These are known as Provably Fair games, and the system not only helps keep games random and fair for all, but also shows players, in a completely transparent way, that everything is above board. Provably Fair games are also those most likely to let you pay directly with cryptocurrencies (many will convert to NZD or USD mid-play).

🥇 Best for Provably Fair Games Wild.io stands out as a site that makes it super easy to find games that the brand has tested as provably fair. By filtering its games catalogue into its provably fair category, you’ll find a range of instant wins, slots, and crash games verified through crypto algorithms.

Crash Games

Crash games are quick-play titles where you place a bet and decide when it’s best to walk away. For example, with games like Aviator, a plane flies up and multiplies your wager for as long as it soars. However, it’ll fly off at a random point, and if you don’t cash out before that happens, you’ll lose your money. These games can be quite tense, so play responsibly.

🥇 Best for Crash Games Wild.io, again, is the best crypto casino for this category, with over 75 different crash games and a huge variety of themes and challenges. From CricX and GoalX to Big Bass Crash, Limbo XY, and Save the Hamster, it’s fast becoming one of the best crash game specialists out of the crypto casinos we’ve reviewed.

Crypto Video Poker

Crypto video poker gives you brand new ways to enjoy poker in one-player mode. These online games focus on making strong hands, meaning you’ll need to hold, discard, and draw cards as the round continues. Video poker is faster-paced than the traditional standard, but it requires no less logic and careful planning.

🥇 Best for Crypto Video Poker We love Betpanda’s wild and wonderful variety of video poker titles, from Triple Edge to High Hand Hold’em, American Poker, and Double Double Bonus. Whether or not you’re a fan of the full game, there’s plenty here to keep you building hands for time to come.

Banking Options at NZ Crypto Casinos

Banking at the best crypto casinos in NZ means faster withdrawals, much lower fees, payment anonymity, and tons of security thanks to blockchain technology. Plenty of online casinos are embracing cryptocurrencies because of the significant benefits they offer players seeking faster, more reliable banking.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

The coins accepted at our best crypto casino brands will vary, but you’ll usually see the following:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is likely the first cryptocurrency many people think of, mainly because it was the first to emerge back in 2009. BTC was designed to decentralise finance and make transactions anonymous. While it is the best-known coin, it is one of the slowest to process, and its on-chain fees are typically higher than most. Finding an online casino Bitcoin users can play at is becoming less of a challenge (it’s normally the default crypto accepted).

Ether (ETH)

ETH runs on its own decentralised network (Ethereum) and, unlike BTC, has a hypothetically unlimited supply. It has the second-largest market cap among cryptocurrencies and processes almost three times as many transactions per second as BTC.

Tether (USDT)

USDT is a different beast to most crypto because it’s a stablecoin, meaning its pricing is tied (or tethered) to the value of the US dollar. It’s currently the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency and is typically used to help speed up fiat-to-digital transactions. Depending on the network, Tether can process thousands of transactions per second.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE was created initially as a joke, using the famous Shiba Inu meme as its logo. However, it’s grown massively into one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies worldwide. It’s reportedly faster than BTC and ETH in terms of transactions per second and can be a great value on the exchange when depositing at a casino.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is the second-oldest of the major cryptocurrencies and has a much larger circulating supply and a higher max coin supply than BTC. It can also process around 8 times its transaction rate per second and operates at double the mining rate. While it was designed to improve on BTC’s processing speeds, LTC is nowhere near its predecessor’s level of popularity.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB just makes the top-five largest-capped cryptocurrencies, originally starting out as an Ethereum blockchain token. It is, however, now a token used on its own exchange, capable of processing hundreds of transactions per second.

Banking Comparison Table

Crypto Speed Fees Notes Min. Deposit Available At Bitcoin (BTC) Up to an hour Varies by wallet The most popular and oldest cryptocurrency 0.0001 Betpanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet Ether (ETH) Up to 15 mins Varies by wallet Unlimited coin production 0.001 Betpanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet Tether (USDT) Usually instant Varies by wallet Low volatility (tied to traditional money) 5.00 Betpanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet Dogecoin (DOGE) Usually instant Varies by wallet Meme coin that exchanges well for NZD 1.00 Betpanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet Litecoin (LTC) Up to 30 mins Varies by wallet A more efficient twist on Bitcoin 0.01 Betpanda, CoinCasino, Cryptorino, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet Binance Coin (BNB) Usually instant Varies by wallet A popular coin running on its own exchange 0.0002 Betpanda, BC.Game, CasinoPunkz, BetMode, BetPlay, Thrill, Wild.io, Cybet

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should never feel like a chore or a crutch. If slots and table games stop being fun and start affecting your life negatively, it’s wise to try and take a step back as soon as possible, and certainly for as long as you need.

However, getting help with gambling activity isn’t always easy to do, especially if you feel embarrassed. There’s never any reason to feel ashamed about your activities, and rest easy knowing that the best casinos in NZ have responsible gambling tools that can help you take back control of your betting.

Here are some more resources you can use across NZ if you need help:

Call the Gambling Helpline on 0800 654 655 (or text 8006 )

(or text ) Visit Gambling Helpline Aotearoa online

Visit PGF Services online and learn about gambling counselling

Check out help and guidance from Safer Gambling Aotearoa

Have You Found the Best Crypto Casino in NZ?

The best crypto casino for NZ players right now is Betpanda, with CoinCasino, Cryptorino, and BC.Game following as runners-up. All the sites we’ve reviewed in this guide accept mainstream and niche cryptocoins and let you pay in and cash out lightning-fast. Above all, we’ve gone to the effort of finding Bitcoin casino brands that are legitimate, regulated, and offer fantastic value for money.

While online gambling regulations in New Zealand continue to process, be sure to check out our top ten offshore casinos in this guide for big bonuses, broad game selections, and stacks of support for the coin of your choice.