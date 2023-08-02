New Apple Arcade Games for August 2023 Include Cats, Dancing Monkeys

Apple has announced the lineup of new titles coming to its Apple Arcade game subscription service in August 2023. The headlining title is the upcoming revival of rhythm game Samba de Amigo, titled Party-To-Go, which acts as a portable version of Samba de Amigo: Party Central, slated for Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest.

Joining the funky monkey is the App Store Greats version of Nekograms, an adorable, feline-infused puzzle game from Western Australian developer Hungry Sky, which only launched the game in the past year, and has seemingly found great success with it.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build, a narrative-based kingdom builder, and finity., a minimalist puzzle game, round out the month.

These new games follow a stellar Apple Arcade lineup in July 2023, which gave us a surprise remake of cult indie legend Ridiculous Fishing, the App Store Greats version of the ever-popular Stardew Valley, and the surprise cosy exploration adventure game, Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Here are the official descriptions of the game, courtesy of Apple . You can subscribe to Apple Arcade on the App Store.

Apple Arcade – New Games Arriving August 2023

Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky) — 8 August (PDT)

Get ready to jump into a wholesome and cozy adventure in this adorable cat puzzle game. Move cats and cushions around until each furry friend has found their ideal spot with the goal of making sure every adorable kitty is able to get to sleep. With 120 charming and engaging levels, players will cuddle up with more than 15 different cat breeds and explore three beautifully crafted worlds, while enjoying a soothing and original soundtrack.

Enjoy a soothing puzzle game experience blended with kingdom-building gameplay in this story-rich adventure. In the king’s absence, a mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

finity. (Seabaa, Inc.) — 25 August (PDT)

finity. is a minimalist, thoughtful and handcrafted 2D game that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games to create a re-imagined and satisfying puzzle experience. The game combines the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre to deliver a highly polished experience with depth and complexity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

Get up and shake it on the go in this vibrant rhythm action game. A revival of SEGA’s classic rhythm game series, which has players shaking maracas to the beat, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a modern sequel to the popular 2000’s franchise. The game features three songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL)”, Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music. With more than 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular music genres, and even more songs post-launch, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a dynamic and unique twist on the classic rhythm game experience.