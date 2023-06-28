Apple Arcade: Every game arriving in July 2023

Apple Arcade is flexing its muscles in July 2023, with a strong slate of games that includes snazzy-looking Originals – including a gorgeous Hello Kitty life sim – and a number of enhanced Classics, like Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley. Add in the return of the beloved Ridiculous Fishing franchise, and you’ve got a solid month of games for subscribers.

You might still be recovering from the tidal wave of games released in May, which included the excellent Disney Spellstruck, What The Car? and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation, Splintered Fate – but it’s now time to prepare yourself for more.

Here’s everything coming to Apple Arcade in July 2023.

July 7

Slay the Spire+ – ‘Slay the Spire+ is a single-player deck-building game where players embark on an epic quest to conquer the ever-changing Spire. Choose a character and craft a unique deck by selecting from a vast array of cards, each offering distinct abilities and strategies. Encounter bizarre creatures, navigate treacherous paths, and discover relics of immense power as players ascend towards the pinnacle.’

Lego Duplo World+ – ‘Lego Duplo World+ is packed with open-ended play experiences featuring animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire imagination and creativity through learning. Families can explore each scene to find out what’s in it, discover how everything works and – of course – play with it.’

July 14

Ridiculous Fishing EX – ‘Ridiculous Fishing EX is a full and expanded remaster of the hit game and Apple Design Award winner. Now presented in gorgeous 3D, explore endless hours of gameplay by fishing in vast sea with atypical fishing equipment, such as chainsaws, toasters, and more. Players follow fisherman Billy as he tries to find redemption from his uncertain past. New to this remastered version are a competitive mode with (daily, weekly, and monthly) challenges and leaderboards called Pro Fishing Tour, an in-game parody social media feed called BikBok, and an expanded and prestige-able new game plus.’

July 21

Stardew Valley+ – ‘With over 50+ hours of gameplay, Stardew Valley+ offers mobile-specific features like auto-save and multiple control options. Players can build their dream farm, raise happy animals, grow seasonal crops, customise their farmer and home, forge meaningful relationships, explore mysterious caves, participate in festivals, enjoy the tranquility of fishing and foraging, and more.’

July 28

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – ‘Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key and adventure is just around the corner. Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends and restore an abandoned island to its former glory. Join new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore.’

This month, a number of Apple Arcade titles are also getting new updates – including Mini Motorways, Mini Metro+, Jetpack Joyride 2, What the Car?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Cut the Rope Remastered, SP!NG, Episode XOXO, Farmside, Wonderbox, and My Little Pony: Mane Merge.

You can find out more about Apple Arcade on the Apple website.