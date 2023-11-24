News

Adults-only Nintendo Switch Online app to release for Goldeneye, Jet Force Gemini

The Japan-only app will support the N64 games arriving on the Switch's classic catalog to appease local classification laws.
24 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Jet Force Gemini Nintendo Switch Online

Image: Rare

Jet Force Gemini is the latest Nintendo 64 title to come to the company’s catalogue of legacy games on its subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online. But while the game will arrive on the service globally in December 2023, it will require downloading a new app in Japan.

This is due to the country’s classification laws, which require video games rated “Z” by the Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO) to be displayed separately from other titles because of their adult-only nature, VGC explains.

The rating is similar to “R” ratings in the US and Australia, which deem a title to only be suitable for those aged 18 and over.

The classic first-person shooter Goldeneye 007 will also join Jet Force Gemini on the new app in Japan, though Goldeneye was already released on Nintendo Switch Online for Western markets in January 2023.

Both Goldeneye 007 and Jet Force Gemini were developed by UK studio Rare (then Rareware).

Jet Force Gemini was considered an ambitious third-person shooter when it was first released in 1999, with a then-unprecedented emphasis on both agile movement and precision shooting, a tricky combination to pull off in an era before game controllers had two analog thumbsticks.

The game was inspired by the frenetic shooting of 1980s action games and modern sci-fi films like Starship Troopers, and featured three playable characters with different abilities: Twins Juno and Vela, as well as their dog, Lupus.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions (required to access Nintendo 64 games) cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

All the Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (November 2023)

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

