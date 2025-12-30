Popular TV show The Boys is getting a video game adaptation, with The Boys: Trigger Warning coming to Meta Quest 3 and PlayStation VR 2 in spring 2026. The VR exclusive is being developed by the show’s writers and will feature real cast members.

Seeing The Boys move from the big screen to VR headsets will be fascinating, with players taking control of newcomer Lucas Costa. We check out The Boys: Trigger Warning’s story, gameplay, and graphics.

New Protagonist Among Familiar Faces

Lucas Costa is the main protagonist in The Boys: Trigger Warning. After a Vought family outing goes pear-shaped, The Boys bring Lucas back from the brink and inject him with powers.

Using various powers like telekinesis, laser eyes, and hand blades, Lucas goes head-to-head with enemies in the Vought International underworld. Players will control Costa in first-person VR mode, joining forces with The Boys.

Several familiar faces from the hit Amazon Prime Video series will make an appearance in The Boys: Trigger Warning. Homelander and Billy Butcher are in the game, though Anthony Starr and Karl Urban have yet to be confirmed as the voice actors.

Laz Alonso and Colby Minifie will play the parts of Mother’s Milk (MM) and Ashley Barrett, respectively. P.J. Byrne will return as Adam Bourke, while Jensen Ackles will play Soldier Boy, an exclusive character in The Boys: Trigger Warning.

Missions & Powers

The Boys TV show centres around a corrupt world of celebrity superheroes known as “Supes”, who abuse their power and can be extremely dangerous. Billy Butcher leads a vigilante group who are opposed to the Supes and out to expose their dark secrets.

Various powers show up in the TV series, with each of the Supes having their own set of skills. As Lucas Costa, players can use a diverse set of powers in The Boys: Trigger Warning. Using telekinesis, you will be able to manipulate objects with the mind, which could work superbly in VR.

Hand blades, similar to Wolverine’s, will also be in the game. This will allow players to slice through their enemies with ease, making them perfect for close combat. Camouflage will keep Lucas invisible for certain stealth missions.

Homelander’s laser eyes are arguably the strongest power in The Boys, and the main protagonist will be able to mimic John’s power in various missions. Homelander’s laser eyes can cut through just about everything and will no doubt come in handy during the game.

With the show’s creators involved, expect The Boys: Trigger Warning to feel like the TV series. Superpowers will play a massive role in the game, with missions involving both stealth and all-out combat, which should keep the game fresh and fun.

The graphics are also solid, with the familiar characters instantly recognisable from the official screenshots. There have been better-looking VR games, but ARVORE Immersive Games could be focusing on gameplay over visuals. Nevertheless, the gameplay will offer hours of fun, and the graphics look perfectly fine.

Platforms & Release Date

After much speculation of The Boys getting a video game adaptation, The Boys: Trigger Warning was finally revealed in December. AVORE and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) have teamed up on the project.

The Boys: Trigger warning will be on the Meta Quest and PSVR 2, with Steam VR missing out for now. The game can be played on the Quest 3, 3S, and Pro either sitting or standing, with a “Comfortable” rating listed as the comfort level on the Meta Quest store.

The Boys VR game is available to pre-order on Quest and PSVR 2 right now, with a $23.99 price tag. The official release date has yet to be announced, but spring 2026 has been pencilled in.