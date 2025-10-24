The Supes might finally be heading to a console near you, following new comments from The Boys creator Eric Kripke. Rumors of a potential The Boys video game have quietly been rumbling under the surface, but they are currently in full gear – and this time, these rumors involve none other than video game legend Hideo Kojima.

Nothing of substance has yet been confirmed, but having the show’s creative team and show producers-in-part Sony involved in the mix, we can start to speculate what a potential game in this rich and gritty universe might eventually look like.

In an interview this week, Eric Kripke said he’d be “absolutely open” to a video game adaptation of the hyper-violent franchise, provided it “captures the chaos, satire, and insanity”, that comes along with The Boys

Why The Boys Video Game Adaptation is Ready Made

There are very few franchises as perfectly suited for a game adaptation as The Boys, since the original comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson already offers a massive, grimy world, filled with morally bankrupt superheroes to draw tons of lore from. This world is filled with antiheroes, not knights in shining armor that don’t have flaws – it’s practically a design document served on a silver platter for a narrative-driven action game.

Another factor would be Sony’s involvement, who are part producers of the show. They have proven recently that they have a big thirst for darker, bloodier titles, what with darker titles such as the Wolverine game on the horizon. In that sense, a The Boys video game adaptation would make perfect sense in this context.

The series truly has everything you would need, sprawling urban environments, complex characters, moral decisions, and lots of cinematic violence. And unlike most superhero fantasies, The Boys is refreshing in that it doesn’t deal in hero fantasies, because it’s a story about corruption, unchecked capitalism and power. These themes are eager for a well-designed adaptation and you wouldn’t have to stick to just one genre to pull it off, either.

Could Hideo Kojima Really Be Involved in The Boys Game?

The idea of Hideo Kojima joining the project isn’t as wild as it sounds. Kojima famously admitted to canceling a game concept years ago because it was too similar to The Boys’ premise – a narrative about corrupt superheroes and political manipulation. Sound familiar? When Kripke publicly reached out on social media, suggesting they collaborate, Kojima liked the post and responded cryptically.

Kojima’s storytelling sensibilities – morally complex, cinematic, drenched in philosophical undertones, at least most of the time – would actually fit The Boys frighteningly well. Just imagine for a second; a hybrid of Metal Gear Solid’s layered espionage with Death Stranding’s atmospheric dread and dark humor, what a game that would be.

He’s really one of the few directors who could take such twisted source material and make it both disturbing and thought-provoking. That said, there’s been no confirmation from Kojima Productions. Still, the timing lines up – Death Stranding 2 is nearing completion, and Kojima has teased work on another “experimental narrative project” with Sony.