The biggest video games set to launch in 2023

Despite a handful of blockbuster releases and dazzling indies, 2022 was a much quieter year for video games than anyone expected. Thanks to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the most anticipated games of the year wound up being delayed, pushed into 2023 as developers battled with complex workplace situations, lockdowns, and other challenges.

While that led to a relatively quiet year for big games, it also fluffed up the feathers of 2023 – a year which is now absolutely stacked with major releases, from the biggest video game companies in the world. For a taster of what’s to come, here’s every major game currently set to launch in 2023:

Note: This list is subject to extreme change, and will be updated as games shift around the calendar year. These are just the major blockbuster games launching – there’ll be plenty more to enjoy beyond these anticipated adventures.

Fire Emblem Engage

Image: Intelligent Systems

Release Date: 20 January 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

See Fire Emblem Engage on the Nintendo eShop.

Another year, another Fire Emblem game. This prolific franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years, leading to several sequels and spin-offs for Nintendo Switch. In 2019, we got the incredible Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which introduced a huge new audience to the long-running franchise. In 2022, we got Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, an alternate reality musou game. In 2023, Fire Emblem Engage is arriving to take the next big step for the mainline series.

In Engage, you’ll play as a daring new hero with the ability to summon and fight alongside Fire Emblem heroes of the past – icons like Marth, Roy, Ike, Corrin, and Byleth. Each will help you fight in potentially deadly turn-based battles, and guide your armies to victory. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Fire Emblem Engage – but the mystery makes this sequel even more tantalising.

Forspoken

Image: Luminous Productions / Square Enix

Release Date: 24 January 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

Forspoken is a fresh new IP from Luminous Productions and Square Enix that looks to be vying for blockbuster success. In this unique fantasy video game, you play as Frey, a young woman from modern New York who is transported into a magical fantasy realm, where she gains immense and awesome powers. Early looks at this game have shown off fluid traversal and a number of flashy attacks – but it’s the story here that shines through.

While Forspoken has only really been seen in snippets and glimpses so far, it’s a game that feels very inspired and original. Video games have the power to tell extremely impactful stories, and there’s hope Frey’s will be as magical and beautiful as it looks.

Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Wizarding World simulator that many have desired for years – and while it may be coming too late for long-time fans of the franchise, who are slowly coming to reckon with the harmful, derogatory comments Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been spouting about trans people for years, it’s fair to say there are those still looking forward to this magical, creature-filled adventure.

With trailers showing off gorgeous magical lands to explore and beings to befriend, it appears this title will incorporate the very best parts of the Harry Potter franchise for a whole new story set in the once-beloved world. While it comes with baggage, Hogwarts Legacy could still be a magical time.

Wild Hearts

Image: EA / Koei Tecmo

Release Date: 17 February 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Wild Hearts is a new monster hunting adventure game that aims to revolutionise the entire action-adventure genre with bigger monster battles, new tools for traps and fighting, and plenty of dazzling locales to conquer. This game will send players on a wild journey through the land of Azuma, a fantasy realm inspired by feudal Japan, with each corner of this world plagued by a cavalcade of ‘Kemono’ monsters.

While the gameplay will seem very familiar to fans of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series, Wild Hearts looks packed to the brim with new ideas that should spice up your journey, and keep you hooked on the next quest in the distance.

Skull and Bones

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: 9 March 2023

Platform (s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Skull and Bones, the long-awaited piracy simulator, will finally launching in March 2023, amidst a stacked Q1 cohort. While that is cause for some concern, this seafaring journey is looking to thrive on its own merits. In your Skull and Bones journey, you’ll attempt to conquer the high seas as a wily pirate, gathering everything you can to build up your ship, crew, and treasures.

Read: How Skull and Bones stayed the course through development hell

While it’s been a very long wait to hear more about this adventure, with several delays along the way, there’s hope it will stick to its March 2023 release date. Get ready to raise the black flag and set sail.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: EA

Release Date: 17 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to receive a major sequel in March 2023, with the adventure once again starring young Jedi Cal Kestis in the title role. This game will follow on from the events of the original story, and will see Kestis attempting to survive a galaxy turned hostile in the wake of Order 66, which commanded the killing of all Jedi warriors.

An early trailer for the game has shown off mysterious new characters, and plenty of intrigue. Fallen Order was a major success on all fronts, and proved that single player Star Wars games have a solid future at publisher EA.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 24 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

After an excellent remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is continuing its plan to remake the rest of its beloved titles. While Resident Evil 4 was probably the last in need of this treatment (after all, it birthed the third-person action direction the rest of the series and its remakes crib from) a recent preview of Resident Evil 4 Remake showed us very promising signs that it’s going to be quite the reimagining.

Read: Resident Evil 4 Remake preview: A promising revisit to an all-time classic

Making use of the higher visual fidelity possible with the new generation of consoles, the almost 20-year-old title appears to be filled with far more tension and horror moments that play on your expectations of what to expect. How will it handle the bonkers second half of the game? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dead Island 2

Image: Deep Silver

Release Date: 28 April 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Dead Island 2 has shockingly risen from the dead, with a new trailer at Gamescom 2022 (and subsequent delay announced via Twitter) confirming it will finally launch for PC and consoles in April 2023. The game has been in development for around a decade, but it’s now heading towards the light, and will kick off a major calendar year for gaming.

In this adventure, you’re tasked with beating back infected zombies, surviving with a small band of immune humans, and winning back the entire city of Los Angeles through bloody and desperate fights. You’ll have a range of weapons at your disposal to complete your mission, including a deadly katana, glass bottles, and a shotgun.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 12 May 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially confirmed to launch in May 2023. This major sequel to Breath of the Wild will see Link return to the land of Hyrule, and also explore far and low with brand new puzzles, sky-faring gameplay, and plenty of intrigue in store.

We don’t know much about the game just yet, but new looks at the action have revealed a sweeping adventure that feels ripe for exploration. If you fell in love with the gorgeous lands of Breath of the Wild, expect more of the same here – but on a much grander scale.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 26 May 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed in early 2022, and news of the title later went quiet – but it’s now officially on track for a May 2023 launch. This adventure game is described as an open world, narrative-based game where you play as the various members of the Suicide Squad (Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang) on a mission to save the planet from the mind-controlling villain, Brainiac.

As he’s controlling members of the Justice League, you’ll need to hunt down characters like The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superman, all of whom are being possessed. There’ll be a robust co-op mode in this game, but it can also be played completely solo, with players changing character at will. No matter which anti-hero you choose, the game should be a literal blast.

Street Fighter 6

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 2 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Street Fighter 6 was recently confirmed to be coming to PC and consoles in June 2023, with a whole bunch of new additions to its fighting system. There’s a flashy new art style, an array of hard-hitting fighters, improvements to netcode, and a whole bunch of other changes in this game. If you’re a fan of arcade fighting games, or you just want to see how much the genre has evolved in recent years, Street Fighter 6 looks like it could be the new pinnacle of the genre.

Additionally, it will also come with a brand new accessible control scheme that should make it easier for anyone to hop in and fight, no matter the skill level. Prepare yourself when this title launches in 2023.

Diablo IV

Image: Activision Blizzard

Release Date: 6 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The long-anticipated Diablo IV was announced way back in 2019, but it finally looks set to launch in June 2023. Early looks at the game have shown off snazzy new classes, gloomy villains, and plenty of skeletons – all of which you can expect when the game finally launches.

Read: Diablo 4 is dark and gothic as hell – Preview

It won’t be long before we see more of this gorgeous, grungy romp.

Final Fantasy XVI

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 22 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline game in the long-running franchise, is set for release in June 2023, although there’s still plenty of mystery surrounding the game. So far, we know it will take place in a world inspired by medieval Europe, with multiple army actions maintaining peace in the region thanks to special gems known as Mothercrystals.

You play as an Archduke of Rosaria who must set off on a wild and magical quest after the dark god Ifrit causes chaos in the land. It appears the gods, known as Eikons, will play a large part in this story as well as in combat, with early looks at the game featuring over-the-top, monster-on-monster fights.

Redfall

Image: Arkane Studios

Release Date: Q1-Q2 2023

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Redfall, the upcoming open-world, co-op FPS game from studio Arkane, was originally set to launch in 2022, and was later pushed back to the first half of 2023. The long wait looks like it’ll be worth it – early gameplay trailers have shown off a hybrid stealth-action shooter with plenty of gnarly tricks and twists. In this game, you’ll embody one of four heroes, each of which can use magical abilities or tools to take down evil vampire forces.

It’s a little bit Darkwatch, and a little bit Dracula, making it perfect for anyone who loves the horror-western genre, or just a bit of bloody good adventuring. Bring your garlic and keep your eyes peeled for a firm release date for Redfall.

Starfield

Image: Bethesda

Release Date: Q1-Q2 2023

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

As unlikely as it seems, Starfield is currently set to launch in the first half of 2023. While originally set for late 2022, it was swiftly moved as Bethesda readjusted its release schedule and turned its focus to polishing the game to its best abilities. Starfield seems like it’ll be an absolutely massive game – both in sales and scope – so it’s likely Bethesda is currently working to ensure a smooth launch.

Whenever this 2023 game does launch, expect it to be a sweeping adventure that takes you from humble beginnings, all the way across the stars. There’s life out there in the universe, and it will be your job to find it, befriend it, or betray it.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Image: Telltale Games

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The long-anticipated sequel to Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us is set for a vague 2023 release date, likely in the first half of the year. So far, we know the comic book adaptation will feature returning characters Bigby Wolf and Snow White, who’ll have yet another major mystery to solve across episodic adventures.

This go around, Bigby will be facing off against a number of enemies against the backdrop of a 1980 New York winter – and even have to deal with the ‘mundie’ world as his investigative work crosses over into wider society. Look for more news on this game in the coming months.

Exoprimal

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Exoprimal is a sort-of spiritual successor to Dino Crisis (okay, not really, but we can hope), with online multiplayer gameplay and mechanics. Here, you play as an ‘Exofighter’ armed with futuristic weapons, and tasked with taking on massive hordes of dinosaurs which pour through rifts in the world. Fight back against these hordes in deadly combat, and you’ll be duly rewarded.

Exoprimal looks like a ridiculously over-the-top blast, and includes both player vs player and player vs environment combat. There are elements of Monster Hunter here, although instead of facing one monster, players will have to take on many.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Release Date: Q3 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Much like other nebulous ‘2023’ games, there are currently few details about the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the extremely anticipated sequel to the original 2018 hit game. Various teasers and screenshots have shared more about the story – confirming that it will feature Miles Morales and Peter Parker as Spider-Man, and that Venom will play a massive part in the game – but we still don’t know much about the plot, or what to expect.

Whatever’s on the way will likely be just as grand and exciting as the original adventure, which eclipsed every expectation placed on it and almost single-handedly brought back the ‘comic book video game’ genre. There’s no doubt Insomniac Games is cooking up something Spectacular, Amazing and Superior. We’ll just have to stay patient to see what’s in store.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

At the Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary presentation, Final Fantasy brand manager and executive producer on Final Fantasy 7, Yoshinori Kitase, lifted the lid on the second game in the multi-part Final Fantasy 7 Remake project. It was announced that with the first game titled ‘Remake‘, the second part will be called ‘Rebirth‘. It was also announced that the Remake project would be a total of three games.

This second entry will arrive on PlayStation 5 in late 2023, finally allowing fans to continue the beloved story of Cloud, Aerith, Barret, and pals. The game will follow directly on from the events of Remake, and guide the story toward its epic conclusion, with the third game (currently unnamed) coming at a later date

Alan Wake 2

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Alan Wake 2, the long, long-gestating sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake has locked in a release date for 2023. While this may slip, given the reported scope of the sequel, there’s still hope it will be on track for its planned launch. The team at Remedy has a phenomenal library of games behind them – including titles like Max Payne and Control – so we’re expecting big things from this sequel.

So far, we know that the upcoming game will take more inspiration from the survival horror genre than the original, with plenty of tricks and scares up its sleeve. With the horror elements dialled up to eleven, expect Alan Wake 2 to be a massive, spooky surprise.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: Between April 2023 – 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC

One unicorn of the gaming world is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open world adaptation of James Cameron’s iconic Avatar universe. This game was announced in 2017, with developer Massive Entertainment announcing the adaptation following news of four major sequels for the film franchise. After gestating for so long, players began to doubt the game would launch at all – but in 2021, the first major glimpses of the action were finally revealed.

In this title, players will embody their own Na’vi warrior to tackle a great journey to the Western Frontier, described as a region never before seen in the Avatar world. While originally ‘confirmed’ for 2022, Ubisoft recently confirmed the game has been majorly delayed, and could arrive as late as 2024.