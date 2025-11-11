Since the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles were released in 2020, various official controllers have come out, including Starfield, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Pac-Man editions.

Many gamepads have shot up in price due to their rarity or are just impossible to track down. We have scoured through the internet to find the rarest and most expensive Xbox Series X/S controllers.

Rare & Expensive Xbox Series X/S Controllers

Rockstar Energy

Monster Energy released a few controller variants for the Xbox One, but rival Rockstar Energy emerged victorious with their stunning limited-edition version for the Series X and S.

Finding this rare Rockstar Energy version, which includes four cans of drink, is not easy, though a few have popped up on online auctions in the past. The controllers were part of promotional giveaways and were never available to buy. However, if you simply must have one, expect to pay around $1500.

Current Price – $1500

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Grogu Baby Yoda Edition

Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises, with The Mandalorian being Disney+’s most-viewed original series of all time. Nonetheless, many Star Wars fans would have missed the official Xbox Star Wars Mandalorian Grogu Baby Yoda controller.

The pad was not made available to the public, which is a real shame as the design and packaging are incredible. The controller was handed out to very few at The Mandalorian premiere. Again, expect to pay big bucks on third-party selling sites to get your hands on one of the rarest Xbox Series X/S controllers.

Current Price – $2000

Halo Infinite 20th Anniversary

The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller has shot up in price recently. Although you can still buy it from online sellers, you will be paying upwards of $400 for a brand new and sealed controller. With Halo coming to the PlayStation 5, could we see a variant on Sony’s hardware?

Xbox’s Elite controllers are more expensive than the standard versions, but the usual retail price is around $150-$200. The Halo controller is sold out and is unlikely to make a return. The green and black design may not suit everybody, but it’s certainly one of the most intriguing Xbox Series X/S controllers ever made.

Xbox 20th Anniversary

Although not one of the rarest, the Xbox 20th Anniversary edition is one of the most sought-after controllers. The simple yet elegant design was a real hit with fans, and the gamepad would make a stunning display piece.

Released in 2021, the controller flew off shelves and will not be seen again. You can still find them new and used on online marketplaces, but the price has naturally risen. Nevertheless, with the 25th anniversary quickly approaching, will Microsoft bring out another anniversary edition to add to its vast library of Xbox Series X/S controllers?

Current Price – $125-$250

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has divided opinion among gamers since its March 2023 release. Alongside the game, Xbox brought out a limited-edition Xbox controller, which certainly wowed fans.

To celebrate the game being a day one Xbox Game Pass title, Microsoft announced the stunning Jade Xbox controller, which came with a pack of goodies. Needless to say, the limited-edition controller was not around for long, and the price has shot up to around $2000.

Current Price – $2000

Space Jam Bundle

Although 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy was considered a commercial disappointment, the original Space Jam movie was a big hit in the 90s and has since gained a cult following. For the 2021 New Legacy release, Microsoft partnered with the movie and Nike to bring out the Xbox controller bundle.

There were also three regular Space Jam variants, with some rarer than others. Microsoft released Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Serververse controllers. If you have $650 spare, you can find all three Space Jam Xbox Series X/S controllers in a bundle online.

Current Price – $650 (bundle of three)

Project Scarlett

The Project Scarlett Xbox controller is one of the rarest, with the beautifully designed gamepad given to employees who worked on the console. Project Scarlett was the codename for the Xbox Series X/S console family, making this controller one of a kind. This version certainly rivals some of PlayStation 5’s rarest DualSense controllers in terms of design.

Despite its rarity, the Project Scarlett controller does pop up online from time to time. Prices fluctuate, but you might have to pay up to $1000 for an unused model. The Project Scarlett is one of the rarest and most sought-after Xbox Series X/S controllers ever made.

Current Price – $500-$1000

Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most unique-looking Xbox controller variants. The transparent yellow and pink design is certainly eye-catching but is not everyone’s cup of tea. Although you cannot buy the controller new, you can find it online at a hiked price.

The used market is stacked with Forza Horizon 5 controllers, but finding one at a good price new can be tricky. If you get lucky, you could be paying upwards of $150 for a sealed version. Still, if you are a fan of the hit racing game, that could be money well spent.

Current Price – $150

Other Notable Editions

Microsoft has released several colourways and limited-edition Xbox Series X/S controllers through the consoles’ lifecycle. Some have never been available to the public, such as the incredible Canadian Tuxedo variant and the crazy custom Oreo edition.

Many have been giveaways or handed out in competitions. The Dirt 5 edition was a UK exclusive to celebrate the game’s release, while a Butterfinger edition was released in limited quantities via a sweepstake in 2020. Gears of War, Doom, Minecraft, and many other editions have also been released.