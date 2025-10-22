There are certain games and mascots that are so intrinsically linked with brands that it is hard to see them in any other light – Halo being the face of the Xbox brand is one such example. As a result, it’s difficult to imagine that this property could ever find its way elsewhere, but new rumours circling around Halo Studios’ long-teased announcements about the future of the franchise on are suggesting that it could see the Master Chief making his way to rival platforms.

What is the Next Halo Game?

There has previously been word of several games in the works under the Halo banner. One a Halo Combat Evolved remake – the first ever title in the series launched in 2001.

Another was said to be a Halo battle royale style game, though this was cancelled back in 2024.

That leaves the former title as the one that seems the likely for now, even if it ends up not being the only thing revealed.

Is Halo Coming to PS5?

Recently, however, more fuel was poured onto this particular fire by dataminer Grunt API in a discussion with content creator Rebs Gaming, who uncovered details about a project called Xbox API, which featured PlayStation accessibility.

Having been previously eluded to in leaks, Grunt has re-confirmed that a new Halo game, specifically the one being announced on October 24, is coming to PlayStation 5.

While Grunt API discovered reference to two titles, it’s unclear whether these are simply two versions of the same game (one being a beta version) or whether they are indeed two different titles.

One final note of interest is that Grunt API didn’t discover any reference to Nintendo consoles, meaning that while Halo might be coming to PlayStation, previous rumours about Nintendo being included in that expansion could have potentially been false.

New Halo Announcement Set For Halo World Championships

Friday, October 24 is the day of the Halo World Championships, where the next iteration of the series is set to be revealed ahead of Combat Evolved’s 25th anniversary next year.

There’s understandably plenty excitement around this event for fans, but there’s also an air of apprehension after long-time Halo art director Glenn Isreal recently departed the franchise, and promised to speak more on that exit in an ominous statement that seemed to suggest all was not well behind-the-scenes.

Obviously, fans will speculate about what exactly this means and the specific cause of the departure was, but it can’t be known for sure until Israel decides to expand on his remarks. Until then, the reveal at the Halo World Championships will likely give some indication into how Microsoft is approaching the future of the franchise – meaning that some of the issues that Israel mentioned could potentially be evident in that direction.