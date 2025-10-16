We have seen several DualSense controller variants since the PlayStation 5’s release, with some rarer than others. Players have been treated to some eye-catching special editions from Sony’s biggest franchises, including an upcoming 20th anniversary God of War controller as well as The Last of Us and Astro Bot.

What Are the Rarest PS5 DualSense Controllers?

Some editions are extremely difficult to track down, far too pricey, or virtually impossible to source. We’ve hunted down the rarest PS5 DualSense controllers.

Play Has No Limits

The Play Has No Limits DualSense controller is one of the rarest, as it was presented to PlayStation employees as a holiday gift in 2022. The controller is not officially for sale, but a few have popped up in recent times, fetching hundreds of dollars on online marketplaces.

This edition would no doubt sell like hot cakes if it went on public sale. The controller has a gorgeous design with familiar PlayStation symbols scattered throughout, making it stand out from the crowd.

Current Price – $900

Alpine Green – eSports World Cup Exclusive

Although Sony offers a Chroma Teal edition, the Alpine Green is one of the hardest DualSense controllers to find. This was only made available at the recent eSports World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The rare PlayStation 5 controller has occasionally shown up online from third-party sellers, but the price is extortionate and will keep on rising. Even the most ardent of collectors would have to let this one slip.

Current Price – $375-$400

Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts Legacy controller is tough to find new and extremely expensive in the used market. At the right price, this is a must-own for fans of the game, with the beautiful gold-on-black design showing off the Hogwarts Castle on the touchpad.

This sold out fast on the PS Store and is unlikely to make a comeback. Finding one brand new in box for a reasonable price is almost impossible, but they are available on the used market if you are willing to pay a pretty penny.

Current Price – $335-$400

Among Us

Exclusive controllers for the hit game Among Us were released in 2024, with PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch variants available in limited quantities. Each platform is limited to 100 pieces.

You can still buy the Among Us PS5 DualSense controller, but expect to pay a high price. The unique design is full of colour, and it would certainly make a good collector’s item.

Current Price – $165

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Monster Hunter Wilds DualSense was released in early 2025 and quickly went out of stock. The edition is basically the Volcanic Red with Monster Hunter logos printed all over.

Even though this variant is basic and not as exciting as others, fans of Monster Hunter Wilds will appreciate the design. However, the controller is a Japanese exclusive, making it rare and difficult to buy.

Current Price – $120

Cult of the Lamb

Just like the Among Us edition, the Cult of the Lamb DualSense is a limited release not available on the PlayStation website. With only 200 ever made, getting your hands on this Demonic Duo DualSense is tricky. However, you can still find it online for a decent sum of cash.

The Lamb is on the left grip in red, with the Goat on the other side in purple. In the middle, “Cult Leader” is printed onto the touchpad. This game has a loyal following, and the Cult of the Lamb DualSense is well worth picking up if you are a fan of the PlayStation version.

Current Price – $165

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is regarded as one of the best games on PS5, selling over 15 million copies since its release in November 2022. The God of War franchise has been a huge success for Sony, and the company released a DualSense controller alongside the Ragnarök game.

This DualSense edition flew off the shelves and has been tough to track down ever since. You will be lucky to find a sealed controller these days, and the price is high for a used model. The God of War Ragnarök controller is a sight for sore eyes and a beautiful collector’s piece if you can find it for a respectable price.

Current Price – $240

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Gear

Sony wowed fans when they announced the 30th Anniversary collection, with consoles, controllers, and accessories up for grabs as part of PlayStation’s 30-year celebrations. Most hardware sold out at the pre-order stage.

Alongside a new PS5 Pro, PS5 Slim, and a standard DualSense, Sony unveiled a gorgeous 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense Edge controller. The standard version has gone back on sale, but the Edge remains rare and sought after.

Current Price – $400-$540

Other Notable Editions

Since the birth of PS5, Sony has brought out several DualSense controllers, including the recent Chroma collection of colours. Many major franchises, such as Spider-Man, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Yotei, have seen unique editions.

The upcoming God of War 20th Anniversary and the new Astro Bot Joyful Limited Editions proved that Sony is not done with new DualSenses yet, and we could see plenty more editions released before PS6 arrives.