News

 > Features > Culture

Games producer Lisy Kane shares her favourite Melbourne CBD spots

Melbourne game producer extraordinaire Lisy Kane shares some of her favourite spots to get a treat in the Melbourne CBD.
21 Sep 2022
GamesHub
Lisy Kane, photo by Bri Hammond

Culture

Photo: Bri Hammond

Share Icon

Lisy Kane is a well-known name in the Melbourne games community. Currently, she’s a producer for global games publisher and developer Kepler Interactive, as well as a producer for Kowloon Nights. But she’s also known for co-founding Girl Geek Academy, as well as her long stint in games production with Armello studio League of Geeks

Lisy’s been gracious enough to share some of her favourite places to get treats and drinks in the Melbourne CBD while you’re out and about enjoying Melbourne International Games Week – and they all look absolutely excellent.

For more recommendations for where to eat, drink, and do things in Melbourne during Melbourne International Games Week, visit the Gamer’s Guide to Melbourne, brought to you by GamesHub and Creative Victoria.

 

Short Stop

12 Sutherland St, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘I will never stop talking about how good their New Orleans Cruller is (think, chocolate cruller soaked in coffee). A cozy little spot with great filter coffee and the best donuts.’

Aqua S 

16 Red Cape Ln, Melbourne VIC 3004

‘If you’re looking for a sweet treat after dinner and the Melbourne weather isn’t too cruel, Aqua S is a go to walk-and-talk soft serve dream come true. Every couple of weeks they alternate flavours from Milo, Nutella, Pandan, Ube and more!’

Lui Bar

525 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘If you’re looking for a drink that’s a bit more lux for small groups, a bar on level 55 of the Rialto will give you incredible Melbourne views to show off to your out-of-towners. You can reserve a table ahead of time, but small group walk-ins are generally ok.’

Captains of Industry

2 Somerset Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘Let’s say you’re staying in the CBD and looking for a good Melbourne-style breakfast before heading to PAX. Please go to Captains of Industry. It’s tucked away, but has a great menu and rustic ambience as well as big open windows to get what limited Melbourne sun is around.’

Bakemono Bakers 

273 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘So you’ve tried Lune, or looked at the queue and don’t have the time – Bakemono is a grand alternative with Japanese and French-inspired baked treats as well as… of course, good coffee.’ – Lisy Kane

For more recommendations for where to eat, drink, and do things in Melbourne during Melbourne International Games Week, visit the Gamer’s Guide to Melbourne.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
kinder world lumi
?>
Features

Lumi Interactive is working to create a Kinder World

Lumi Interactive is a women-led studio creating wholesome, gamified experiences for more positive mental health.

Leah J. Williams
2023 game releases biggest
?>
Features

The biggest video games set to launch in 2023

Everything we lost in 2022 has now become the gain of 2023. Here's everything you should get excited about.

Leah J. Williams
Wayward Strand Gamer's Guide Melbourne
?>
Features

The Wayward Strand team shares 5 places to unwind in Melbourne CBD

Need a place to unwind during Melbourne International Games Week? The Wayward Strand team has some suggestions for you!

GamesHub
Paper House Terry Burdak Gamer's Guide
?>
Features

Terry Burdak of Paper House shares the best spots along tram route 86 

Terry Burdak invites you to come visit the Paper House shop during Melbourne International Games Week, and make some stops…

GamesHub
Cult of the Lamb Julian Wilton Massive Monster Melbourne Gamer's Guide
?>
Features

Cult of the Lamb creator Julian Wilton shares his favourite Melbourne spots

Cult of the Lamb developer Julian Wilton has only been in Melbourne for a few years, but can definitely recommend…

GamesHub

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login