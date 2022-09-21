Heavenly Bodies studio 2pt Interactive share top Melbourne spots

2021 was a year packed full of fantastic Australian games, but Heavenly Bodies is certainly a title that found itself floating near the top of the pile, securing the most nominations at the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Read: Beauty, Grace and Outer Space: The Making of Heavenly Bodies

We have been fascinated by the strength of the game’s artistic style and unique influences, so when we asked Alexander Perrin and Joshua Tatangelo from 2pt Interactive for some suggestions about what kind of Melbourne activities they would recommend to out-of-towners visiting during MIGW, their picks did not disappoint.

‘None of them are particularly gamey as such,’ says Alexander, ‘but they’re all places close to our heart, and very worth visiting.’

For more recommendations for where to eat, drink, and do things during Melbourne International Games Week, visit the Gamer’s Guide to Melbourne, brought to you by GamesHub and Creative Victoria.

Yarra Bend Rd, Fairfield VIC 3078

‘Take a nice walk through a colony of thousands of fuzzy flappers. Ensure to keep your voice down though, as they’re trying to sleep. Not to be missed at the Bell Bird Park along Yarra Boulevard.’

15 Dowling Pl, North Melbourne VIC 3051

‘Book a session at this one-of-a-kind synth museum and workshop.’

Jazz Lab: 27 Leslie St, Brunswick VIC 3056

Tempo Rubato: 34 Breese St, Brunswick VIC 3056

‘A world class Jazz venue, and an exquisite classical venue with a plus-size grand piano. Both are easily accessed by train.’

451b Brunswick St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

‘A delightful, cosy bar, magically tucked away from the roaring traffic of Alexandra Parade behind an unassuming little door. They do a fantastic spicy margarita.’

207 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy North VIC 3068

Some of the best falafel meals around, and killer value. Plus, you can hide away to eat your takeaway at Edinburgh Gardens, just around the corner.

‘A peaceful, community-run environment park with bio-conscious cafes, a nursery, and general playthings.’

ACMI: Federation Square, Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000

The NGV: 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006

The Arts Centre: 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3004

‘These are touristy destinations, but they always have something cool on. ACMI’s just had a big overhaul, and is looking damn fine.’

Want more? Take a look at some other Melbourne recommendations from local game developers:

For even more recommendations for where to eat, drink, and do things in Melbourne during Melbourne International Games Week, visit the Gamer’s Guide to Melbourne.