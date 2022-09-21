The Wayward Strand team shares 5 places to unwind in Melbourne CBD

Wayward Strand is a quaint narrative adventure game that sees you explore and observe the goings-on in an airship hospital of an alternative 1970s Australia. You’ll spend much of it just sitting around, and watching the world go by.

So when we asked Georgia Symons and Marigold Bartlett of studio Ghost Pattern for some Melbourne CBD recommendations for out-of-town visitors to GCAP and PAX Aus, it made perfect sense that they provided us with five places to unwind and recharge in between the busy schedule of Melbourne International Games Week.

Here’s where to head if you’re looking for a quiet time.

631 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘It’s a blissful, sun-dappled green oasis in the middle of the city!’

510-512 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘Or really, any of City of Melbourne’s great libraries, including City Library on Flinders Lane’

Federation Wharf Vaults 1-9, Melbourne VIC 3000. Under Princes Bridge.

‘Sit by the mighty Birrarunga in the spring sunshine – though it gets busy with suits after 5.30pm.’

130 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

‘It’s a tidy urban garden, also by a church. Building management is pretty chill with you going into the foyer, charging your devices, and using the Wi-Fi.’

309-311 William Street, West Melbourne VIC 3003

‘And people say there’s no green space in the city! A great place to feed some possums after dark – they’ll come right up to you.’

