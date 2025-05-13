Hordes of Fate continues the legacy of Defiant Development

Defiant Development was one of the big names of the Australian game development scene in the 2010s. In Hand of Fate and its sequel, Hand of Fate 2, the studio cemented its position as one of the leading lights of the local industry. But of course, the games industry is a tricky business, and an admittedly “risky” model for making games eventually saw Defiant go into “caretaker mode” in 2019. While that’s remained the case since then, a new studio has risen in its place, established by familiar hands.

Spitfire Interactive is, essentially, the phoenix of Defiant Development. The vast majority of folks working at the studio previously worked at Defiant, and while they briefly went their separate ways, a love for making games eventually brought them back together. Now, they’re working on expanding the legacy of Defiant Development with a brand new game, Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure.

How Spitfire Interactive began

According to Cade Franklin, Creative Director at Spitfire Interactive, it wasn’t the intention for Spitfire to continue Defiant’s legacy directly. Rather, the studio was formed around the idea for its first game, a turn-based superhero strategy adventure titled Capes. This game was reportedly pitched by programmer James Scott, and was initially a small idea, before the original Defiant crew coalesced around it.

“[They said] we really enjoy working together, you know, what can we do? That kind of birthed Spitfire Interactive,” Franklin told GamesHub. Initially, the crew consisted of Scott, Morgan Jaffit, Dan Treble, and Shawn Eustace, before it expanded to include Franklin, then a wider team. Capes eventually grew in scope, becoming a major project, and solidifying the goals and passions of Spitfire.

“Those guys had been working on Hand of Fate for so long,” Franklin said. “Everyone loved it, it was so dear to all of us. But at the same time, you want to do something new and fresh. That’s what Capes was. It was the opportunity to do something new.”

In the wake of this game’s release, the Spitfire Interactive team found themselves keen for more, to keep pushing forward as a team, and realising their most creative ideas.

“You’re always trying to stretch yourself,” Franklin said. “As much as we loved [creating a bigger game, working on cutscenes, and a large story] it took so much effort. We were basically working two jobs to get that done, and then a game that was meant to be 18 months actually took four years.”

Ironically, their desire for a fresh challenge led them back to their roots. Per Franklin, programmer Dan Treble had been playing a lot of auto-shooters (yes, including Vampire Survivors) and had a flash of inspiration about what a Hand of Fate auto-shooter could look like, with its card-based action reinterpreted.

It was an idea that resonated well within the team – a chance to revisit Hand of Fate, to experiment within a new genre, and to reconnect with fans of Defiant’s work. It’s worth noting this studio successfully crowdfunded the original Hand of Fate in 2013, and continued to thrive on the support of its community for many years. The Spitfire Interactive team is well aware of the value of this community, and that there remains passion for the Hand of Fate series, all these years later.

But the idea of revisiting the franchise and doing it justice was initially “daunting” for Franklin.

“We’re not making Hand of Fate 3, this isn’t the third game,” Franklin said. “It’s an interpretation of the game … as a designer, I was a little bit nervous about the prospect. But the more I played [other auto-shooters], and the more I thought about what we could create in this space, I [realised] there’s actually heaps of room for some really cool stuff.”

Eventually, the team was able to secure some funding from Screen Queensland, and this aided the team in testing, localisation, community management, and many other aspects of development. With the organisation’s support – and the support of the “amazing” local Queensland game development scene – work on the new title proceeded at a clip.

What to expect of Hordes of Fate

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure is an altogether different experience from anything Spitfire or Defiant has produced. Based on its early demo, you enter its world as a relatively helpless hero, stranded in a dungeon, with few clues about the horrors that await. Given only a short moment of reprieve, you’re immediately faced with slowly-encroaching enemies, who flood into your space and force you to move quickly on your feet.

It’s moreish in its approach to fighting back. If you can make enough space to unlock treasure chests or environmental weapons, you’ll be able to push back rings of enemies at a time. Get lucky, and you’ll gain a special power-up, speed boost, or other ability to help smash through enemy waves.

Of course, once you become too powerful, you’ll summon a giant boss – which requires even more skilful manoeuvring. While the narrative elements are fairly light, they guide the action, providing a sense of place and adventure as you overcome enemies in rounds where you grow ever more powerful.

Part of Franklin’s focus in bringing Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure to life is in balancing encounters, and ensuring the gameplay loops are engaging, giving players a bigger picture as each fight advances.

“It’s about coming up with idea of how the game structure is going to work … It’s creating encounters. It’s coming up with stuff for equipment and weapons and characters, and then playing the game to balance that. How much is too many enemies? How much damage should they be doing? And it’s also sitting back and being the player, and going ‘what would actually make this really cool?’ When you’ve got a small team, you start wearing lots of hats.”

The vision for Hordes of Fate has coalesced in fairly rapid fashion. Work on the title began “around July, August last year” with a view to create something tighter-scoped and more contained than Capes. As Franklin noted, development on Capes was “incredibly stressful” so the team aimed to strive for something a bit snappier, something everyone could get into.

Spitfire Interactive also aimed to pay homage to Hand of Fate, without being beholden to it. As Franklin told GamesHub, you don’t have to have played Hand of Fate to understand and enjoy Hordes of Fate, although there are certain references and easter eggs nestled in for long-time franchise fans.

“You’re re-experiencing some of the memories of these past games,” Franklin said.

The team was keen to implement new ideas, to explore new territory beyond the mainline games. That said, there will be plenty familiar to those who loved Hand of Fate, particularly in Hordes of Fate‘s aesthetic choices and flair.

Jesse Gillespie, the artist who brought the original games to life, also contributes art to Hordes of Fate, adding to its wonderfully gothic, oppressive atmosphere. As Franklin revealed, there are also other neat inclusions for long-time fans – including the return of Anthony Skordi, who voices The Dealer.

“We feel a big responsibility to live up to and deliver that [refined style and aesthetic] again in this game,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve got these layers of presentation that we’re building.”

What’s next for Hordes of Fate?

Those keen to journey back to the world of Hand of Fate will be able to do so shortly, with a demo for Hordes of Fate launching on 15 May 2025. This demo gives a meaty glimpse at the gameplay loop of the adventure, and just how tough it gets as each horde approaches. For the Spitfire Interactive team, the Hordes of Fate demo will serve as a touchpoint for the future, as feedback will be essential to shaping the future of this game.

Per Franklin, it’s a “really special” feeling to be able to invite players back to world of Hand of Fate, and to continue the storied legacy of Defiant Development. “It’s an honour to be able to go back,” he said. “It’s been a long time, and that’s very special for me.”

He hopes that fans of Hand of Fate will feel the same way, and they’re “excited” for a new game, even with its key points of difference. Beyond this audience, Franklin hopes that folks who never had the chance to experience Hand of Fate will “find something fresh and new” in this upcoming journey.

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure is set to launch sometime in 2025. You can now wishlist the game on Steam.