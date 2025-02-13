Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches in 2025

It appears the Digital World can’t catch a break – because after the world-saving antics of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and its sequel, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will once again require you to hop in, befriend your favourite Digimon, and attempt to prevent widespread destruction.

This new entry in the long-running Digimon Story series, announced during the latest PlayStation State of Play showcase will see players travelling between the human world and the Digital World, collecting and training Digimon to “stop the collapse of the world and change fate itself.”

“It’s been about ten years since the last Digimon Story series game, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, and we’ve been working hard to bring the charm of Digimon to even more people,” David Alonzo, Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America said via PlayStation Blog.

Per Alonzo, the new Digimon Story will introduce all players to a brand new Digital World that’s never been seen before, complete with more terrains, improved battle systems, and a more immersive story. Given the repetition of worlds in Cyber Sleuth and Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, it’s great to see Bandai Namco pushing these bounds, and introducing more unique plains to travel through.

In the first trailer for the game, you can a sprawling city, underwater realms, coral reefs, training grounds, and more, suggesting there will be a diversity of places to explore.

“In the previous Digimon Story series game, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, the focus was on artificial cyberspace,” Alonzo said. “However, in Digimon Story: Time Stranger, players will enter the Digital World and discover a new realm. Digimon can be seen running their own shops, homes, and living their own full Digi-lives. Unique Digimon will also give you quests, which can be completed in fantastical new environments with their own interactive elements.”

Of course, Digimon will also be your loyal companions in this adventure, and when you train them up and fight with them you’ll be able to conquer new enemies, fighting for the freedom and safety of the entire world.

For now, Digimon Story: Time Stranger hasn’t been formally dated, but it is set to launch in 2025 – so stay tuned for more details.