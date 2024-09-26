October is almost upon us, and while many people will be looking at this month as a sign to do some spring cleaning or to get into the spooky spirit, we’re over-the-moon excited for a completely different reason: PAX Australia!

As part of Melbourne International Games Week, Penny Arcade Expo, or PAX, is an absolute cornerstone of the local gaming industry’s calendar, packed with exciting exhibits from the biggest brands, panels filled with insight (and, if you watch ours, a bit of silliness), and a huge tabletop area that’s guaranteed to roll your dice.

To celebrate the occasion and spread the love, we’re giving away five 3-Day Badges thanks to PAX Australia! These passes are otherwise sold out, so it’s one of the last chances you’ll get to be able to attend all three days of the convention.

Image: Maria Boyadgis

How To Enter our 3-Day PAX Badge giveaway

To be in the running to win a 3-Day badge, all you need to do is:

Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn. Using the form below Follow @PAXAus on X (formerly Twitter) Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our article covering the 2024 schedule – you’ll know it when you see it.

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here.

Entries will close on Thursday, 3rd October at 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the next day.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.