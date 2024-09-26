News

 > Competitions > Culture

[WIN] Score one of five 3-Day PAX Australia Badges! (Australia Only)

We've got five 3-Day passes for PAX Australia up for grabs - who's coming with us?
26 Sep 2024 12:45
Steph Panecasio
PAX AU 2022

Culture

Image: Maria Boyadgis

Share Icon

October is almost upon us, and while many people will be looking at this month as a sign to do some spring cleaning or to get into the spooky spirit, we’re over-the-moon excited for a completely different reason: PAX Australia!

As part of Melbourne International Games Week, Penny Arcade Expo, or PAX, is an absolute cornerstone of the local gaming industry’s calendar, packed with exciting exhibits from the biggest brands, panels filled with insight (and, if you watch ours, a bit of silliness), and a huge tabletop area that’s guaranteed to roll your dice.

To celebrate the occasion and spread the love, we’re giving away five 3-Day Badges thanks to PAX Australia! These passes are otherwise sold out, so it’s one of the last chances you’ll get to be able to attend all three days of the convention.

PAX Australia 2022
Image: Maria Boyadgis

How To Enter our 3-Day PAX Badge giveaway

To be in the running to win a 3-Day badge, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow @PAXAus on X (formerly Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our article covering the 2024 schedule – you’ll know it when you see it.
Win one of five 3-DAY PASSES to PAX Australia 2024!

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here.

Entries will close on Thursday, 3rd October at 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the next day.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

Board Games Culture Nintendo PlayStation
More
MTG Bloomburrow giveaway
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Bloomburrow (Australia Only)

Win a Collector or Play booster box for MTG: Bloomburrow - an adorable set filled with cute (but deadly) critters.

Steph Panecasio
MTG Assassin's Creed
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box for MTG: Assassin's Creed (Australia Only)

Score yourself an MTG: Assassin's Creed Collector or Beyond Booster Box, and unlock the secrets of the animus.

Steph Panecasio
MTG: Modern Horizons III
?>
Competitions

[GIVEAWAY] Win a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Modern Horizons III (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector or Play Booster Box for the highly anticipated and upcoming MTG: Modern Horizons III set.

Steph Panecasio
MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
?>
Competitions

[GIVEAWAY] Win a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector Booster Box or Play Booster Box for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Steph Panecasio
Lords of the Fallen Screenshot
?>
Competitions

[GIVEAWAY] Win a PS5 console and Lords of the Fallen (Australia Only)

Lords of the Fallen puts its own interesting spin on the action RPG genre.

GamesHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login