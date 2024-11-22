[WIN] Score a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster Box or Bundle for MTG: Foundations (Australia Only)

News

Score yourself a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster box or Bundle for MTG: Foundations.
22 Nov 2024 16:50
Steph Panecasio
MTG: Foundations

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Justyna Dura

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster Box, or Bundle from the wildly entertaining MTG – Foundations set.

Whether you’re a practised player or a complete newcomer to the game, Foundations is a must-have set to develop your Magic: The Gathering skills. First prize for this giveaway will score a Collector Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Foundations, while second prize will win themself a Play Booster Box, and third prize will score a Bundle.

Read: Teach your mum to play Magic: The Gathering – it rules

mtg foundations beginner box
Image: GamesHub

How To Enter our MTG – Foundations giveaway

To be in the running to win the Collector Booster Box, Play Booster Box or Bundle, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formerly Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our review of the Beginner Box – you’ll know it when you see it.

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

WIN a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster Box or Bundle for MTG: Foundations

Entries will close on Monday 2nd December 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

