News

 > Competitions > Culture

[WIN] Tell us your best MIGW memory and score a $100 Steam voucher

Share your best MIGW memory and win big! Enter to score $100 in Steam vouchers by December 12th.
9 Dec 2024 16:00
Steph Panecasio
PAX 2022. Photo Credit Maria Boyadgis

Culture

PAX 2022. Photo Credit Maria Boyadgis

Share Icon

It’s been a couple of months now since the wonderfully chaotic (and always thrilling) Melbourne International Games Week 2024, so chances are you’ve finally recovered from the excitement – and you know what that means!

It’s time to take a look back – not only at MIGW 2024, but all of the Melbourne International Games Weeks we’ve attended over the past ten years. Isn’t it wild that some people have been to each and every one?

We want to know what your favourite MIGW moments have been over the last decade, so in collaboration with Creative Victoria, we’re offering two very lucky winners $100 worth of Steam vouchers to keep you busy over the holiday period – and all you have to do is take a walk down memory lane with us.

Think of it like the MIGW equivalent to your Spotify Wrapped. Maybe you were proud enough of your taste to post your top artists and songs for all to see… Or maybe your kids took over your account, leaving you with the Matilda the Musical soundtrack dominating 4/5 top spots. Who’s to say?

Either way, there’s just something about seeing what everyone else enjoys that scratches an itch in our collective psyches – so we’re making our own little MIGW Wrapped memory bank.

Read: ICYMI: Looking back on the biggest week of the year (MIGW 2024 Podcast Ep. 1)

melbourne international games week migw 2024
Image: MIGW

How to enter our MIGW Wrapped giveaway

To be in the running to win a $100 Steam voucher, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Tell us your favourite MIGW memory, in 75 words or less.
Memory Vault: Looking back at Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW). WIN Steam Vouchers

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here.

Entries will close on Thursday 12th December at 9.00am, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

Board Games Culture Nintendo PlayStation
More
MTG: Foundations
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster Box or Bundle for MTG: Foundations (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector Booster Box, Play Booster box or Bundle for MTG: Foundations.

Steph Panecasio
Arcane Season One Collector’s Edition
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector’s Edition of Arcane: Season One

Enter to win an exclusive Arcane: Season One Collector’s Edition, packed with unique items.

Steph Panecasio
SXSW Games Festival
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a double pass wristband to the SXSW Sydney Games Festival (Australia Only)

Keen for panels, showcases and more? Win a double pass to SXSW Sydney Games Festival.

Steph Panecasio
High Score 2024 MIGW
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a double pass to High Score this weekend!

Get your entries in quick to win your way into High Score this weekend in Melbourne.

Steph Panecasio
MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors giveaway
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector or Play Booster box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login