It’s been a couple of months now since the wonderfully chaotic (and always thrilling) Melbourne International Games Week 2024, so chances are you’ve finally recovered from the excitement – and you know what that means!

It’s time to take a look back – not only at MIGW 2024, but all of the Melbourne International Games Weeks we’ve attended over the past ten years. Isn’t it wild that some people have been to each and every one?

We want to know what your favourite MIGW moments have been over the last decade, so in collaboration with Creative Victoria, we’re offering two very lucky winners $100 worth of Steam vouchers to keep you busy over the holiday period – and all you have to do is take a walk down memory lane with us.

Think of it like the MIGW equivalent to your Spotify Wrapped. Maybe you were proud enough of your taste to post your top artists and songs for all to see… Or maybe your kids took over your account, leaving you with the Matilda the Musical soundtrack dominating 4/5 top spots. Who’s to say?

Either way, there’s just something about seeing what everyone else enjoys that scratches an itch in our collective psyches – so we’re making our own little MIGW Wrapped memory bank.

Image: MIGW

How to enter our MIGW Wrapped giveaway

To be in the running to win a $100 Steam voucher, all you need to do is:

Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn. Tell us your favourite MIGW memory, in 75 words or less.

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here.

Entries will close on Thursday 12th December at 9.00am, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.