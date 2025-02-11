News

[WIN] Score a Finish Line Bundle or one of 2 regular Bundles for MTG: Aetherdrift (Australia Only)

Rev your engine and win MTG: Aetherdrift Bundles in our giveaway!
11 Feb 2025 16:47
Steph Panecasio
GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Finish Line Bundle or one of two regular Bundles from the upcoming high octane MTG – Aetherdrift set.

Get ready to get behind the wheel and rev your engine, because this is a must-have set to leave your opponents in the dust. First prize for this giveaway will score a Finish Line Bundle for Magic: The Gathering – Aetherdrift, while second prize and third prize will both win a regular MTG: Aetherdrift Bundle each.

Read: Teach your mum to play Magic: The Gathering – it rules

How To Enter our MTG – Aetherdrift giveaway

To be in the running to win the Finish Line Bundle or one of two regular Bundles, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formerly Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our MTG – Aetherdrift preview card article (you’ll know it when you see it)

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Win a Finish Line Bundle or one of two regular Bundles from the brand new Magic The Gathering: Aetherdrift set.

Entries will close on Sunday 23rd February 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

