News

 > Competitions > Culture

[WIN] Score a double pass wristband to the SXSW Sydney Games Festival (Australia Only)

Keen for panels, showcases and more? Win a double pass to SXSW Sydney Games Festival.
3 Oct 2024 11:07
Steph Panecasio
SXSW Games Festival

Culture

Image: SXSW Sydney

Share Icon

Feel like immersing yourself in a conference jam-packed with games, panels, parties and more? GamesHub is excited to give readers the chance to win one of five double pass wristbands for SXSW Sydney’s upcoming Games Festival, taking place in Sydney from October 14th to 20th.

Per the website, “SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Festival Wristband holders can access every Games Festival event, after attending Badge holders have been admitted. Wristband holders can also access the Tech & Innovation Expo at the ICC.”

With a keynote from Rich Lambert (Elder Scrolls Online), over 100 games showcasing, and a slew of fun events where you can celebrate, it promises to be an event to remember – so let’s get you there!

Read: SXSW Sydney 2024 announces new showcase games, events, and more

How To Enter our SXSW Games Festival giveaway

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our article covering the SXSW Game Awards shortlist – you’ll know it when you see it.
Win one of five double pass Games Wristbands for SXSW Sydney.

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Friday 11th October 12.30pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the same day.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

Board Games Culture Nintendo PlayStation
More
High Score 2024 giveaway
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a double pass to High Score this weekend!

Get your entries in quick to win your way into High Score this weekend in Melbourne.

Steph Panecasio
MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors giveaway
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector or Play Booster box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors.

Steph Panecasio
PAX AU 2022
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score one of five 3-Day PAX Australia Badges! (Australia Only)

We've got five 3-Day passes for PAX Australia up for grabs - who's coming with us?

Steph Panecasio
MTG Bloomburrow giveaway
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Score a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Bloomburrow (Australia Only)

Win a Collector or Play booster box for MTG: Bloomburrow - an adorable set filled with cute (but deadly) critters.

Steph Panecasio
MTG Assassin's Creed
?>
Competitions

[WIN] Win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box for MTG: Assassin's Creed (Australia Only)

Score yourself an MTG: Assassin's Creed Collector or Beyond Booster Box, and unlock the secrets of the animus.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login