Feel like immersing yourself in a conference jam-packed with games, panels, parties and more? GamesHub is excited to give readers the chance to win one of five double pass wristbands for SXSW Sydney’s upcoming Games Festival, taking place in Sydney from October 14th to 20th.

Per the website, “SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Festival Wristband holders can access every Games Festival event, after attending Badge holders have been admitted. Wristband holders can also access the Tech & Innovation Expo at the ICC.”

With a keynote from Rich Lambert (Elder Scrolls Online), over 100 games showcasing, and a slew of fun events where you can celebrate, it promises to be an event to remember – so let’s get you there!

How To Enter our SXSW Games Festival giveaway

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our article covering the SXSW Game Awards shortlist – you’ll know it when you see it.

Entries will close on Friday 11th October 12.30pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the same day.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.