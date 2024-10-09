News

[WIN] Score a Collector's Edition of Arcane: Season One

Enter to win an exclusive Arcane: Season One Collector’s Edition, packed with unique items.
9 Oct 2024 16:50
Steph Panecasio
Arcane Season One Collector’s Edition

With a wild clip from Season Two unveiled as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week last month, it’s safe to say that the hype for Arcane is pretty astronomical right now. The show has taken the world by storm, and to celebrate, we’ve partnered up with Sugoi Co to give away one extremely limited edition Collector’s Edition of the first season!

This incredibly cool Arcane Collector’s Edition comes with Episodes 1-9, over three hours of bonus features, original artwork, an exclusive “Hexcore” oversized metal d20, seven “Hex Crystal” liquid core resin dice, a luxurious velvet dice pouch, a double-sided Progress Day poster with original Jinx graffiti, six art cards featuring Powder’s drawings, AND Caitlyn’s Piltover map.

Arcane Season One Collector’s Edition
How to enter our Arcane: Season One Collector’s Edition giveaway

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our interview with former League of Legends writer Karrie Shao – you’ll know it when you see it.
Giveaway: Win an extremely limited Collector’s Edition of Arcane: Season One.

Entries will close on Wednesday 16th October at midnight, with winners being drawn and contacted the next day.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

