PAX Aus 2024 is shaping up to be another grand event, with a raft of new panels, talks, and showcases revealed in its full schedule. As always, there’s something for everyone here – from those looking to learn more about video games and game development, to those just looking for a fun party with mates. There’s speedrunning on show, networking activities, cosplay instruction, a Just Dance dance-off, tabletop games to play, and plenty more.

For the highlights, PAX Aus will play host to a number of major keynotes this year, with plenty worth putting on your schedule. On Friday, we’ll hear from Julian Winton, Creative Director of Massive Monster, as well as Abubakar Salim of Surgent Studios (Tales of Kenzera: ZAU), Ryan Warden of Obsidian Entertainment (Avowed), and the Wētā Workshop team behind Tales of the Shire.

There will also be talks from the developers of Civilization VII, Final Fantasy XIV, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, and much more.

Here’s some of the highlight reel for those heading to PAX Aus 2024.

Friday, 11 October

Storytime w/ Julian Wilton, Creative Director of Massive Monster | Main Theatre, 12:00pm AEDT

| Main Theatre, 12:00pm AEDT Fireside with Abubakar Salim | Main Theatre, 3:00pm AEDT

| Main Theatre, 3:00pm AEDT Civilization VII Developer Panel: Bringing Your Civ World to Life | Quokka Theatre, 11:00am AEDT

| Quokka Theatre, 11:00am AEDT Xbox presents: In Conversation with Ryan Warden, Production Director of Avowed: Lifting the lid on Production | Quokka Theatre, 3:00pm AEDT

| Quokka Theatre, 3:00pm AEDT Fireside: Bringing Lord of the Rings lore to the Art of Tales of the Shire, presented by Wētā Workshop | Main Theatre, 5:00pm AEDT

Saturday, 12 October

The Custodians of Lord of the Rings bringing Hobbit lore to Tales of the Shire, presented by Wētā Workshop | Quokka Theatre, 11:00am AEDT

| Quokka Theatre, 11:00am AEDT Crafting Characters: The Style and Substance of Final Fantasy XIV | Main Theatre, 1:00pm AEDT

| Main Theatre, 1:00pm AEDT MOUSE: P.I. For Hire – First Look: Developer Playthrough | Quokka Theatre | 3:00pm AEDT

| Quokka Theatre | 3:00pm AEDT Fireside Chat With Josh Weier – Project Lead On Portal 2 | Quokka Theatre, 5:00pm AEDT

The GamesHub team will also be taking part in a variety of panels throughout PAX Aus 2024 weekend, including the following:

Masterpiece Arcade: Wrestling Games (Saturday, 12 October at 7:30 pm AEDT) – “Masterpiece Arcade is built on a simple premise, that every platform and genre of video games has one masterpiece title that defines it. Our four panelists will each plead a case as to why their chosen game is the Masterpiece that defines wrestling games, with the live audience deciding the winner. But not without a lot of fun, silly pro wrestling shenanigans along the way, and chops, lots of chops.”

But I Can Fix Him: Putting Video Game Villains on Trial (Friday, 11 October at 7:00 pm AEDT) – “Yes, they are hot. Yes, they are charismatic. Yes, you make excuses for them, all the time. But should your favourite video game villains really be forgiven for their crimes? Presided over by a merciless Judge, the panel will defend their problematic faves in the hope of deciding once and for all if they’re truly redeemable… or doomed to rot.”

To browse the full list of upcoming panels and talks at PAX Aus 2024, visit the official schedule page or download the PAX app.