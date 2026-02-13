While “State of Play” is technically a PlayStation-branded event, the February 2026 showcase proved that the lines between platforms are thinner than ever. Sony’s massive 85-minute presentation featured a surprising number of third-party reveals and cross-platform announcements that should have Xbox and PC players very excited.

If you skipped the stream because you don’t own a PS5, you missed some of the year’s biggest multiplatform news. From the “liberation” of Metal Gear Solid 4 to the return of Castlevania, here is a roundup of every major game shown that is headed to Xbox and PC.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is Coming to Xbox and PC

Perhaps the biggest bombshell for the wider gaming community was the confirmation that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is not a PlayStation exclusive. Konami officially confirmed that the collection – which finally brings Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to modern hardware – will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam on August 27, 2026.

For PC and Xbox fans, this is historic. MGS4 has been a PS3 exclusive since 2008. The fact that PC players can finally experience Old Snake’s finale with native keyboard/mouse support and high resolutions is a massive win for game preservation and platform parity.

AAA John Wick Game Confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and Steam

Saber Interactive stole the show with the reveal of an untitled AAA John Wick game. While the trailer was shown during a Sony event, the developer quickly confirmed that this “Gun-Fu” action title is a multiplatform release.

Developed in collaboration with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, the game will bring its high-octane, cinematic combat to Xbox Series X/S and PC. The gameplay appears to be a evolution of the tactical, brutal combat seen in games like Sifu, making it one of the most anticipated action titles on the horizon for all platforms.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Brings the Whip to All Platforms

Konami’s revival of the Castlevania franchise isn’t staying behind Sony’s gates. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a brand-new 2D entry developed by members of the Dead Cells team, has been confirmed for a PC and Xbox Series X/S release alongside its PlayStation debut.

The game marks a return to the series’ “Igavania” roots with a modern, fluid art style. For PC players specifically, the pedigree of the developers involved makes this a day-one “must-wishlist” on Steam.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Locks in PC Release Date

Hideo Kojima made a personal appearance to announce that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be making the jump to PC sooner than expected. While the PS5 version remains the lead platform, the PC version has been officially dated for March 19, 2026. This follows Sony’s recent trend of bringing their first-party “tentpole” titles to PC with enhanced features like Ultrawide support and DLSS/FSR integration, ensuring that PC enthusiasts can experience Kojima’s latest fever dream at the highest fidelity.

Multiplatform Indies and Third-Party Highlights

Several other titles shown during the State of Play are confirmed for Xbox and PC, including:

Silent Hill: Townfall: The atmospheric spin-off from No Code and Annapurna Interactive is coming to PC in 2026.

The atmospheric spin-off from No Code and Annapurna Interactive is coming to PC in 2026. Beast of Reincarnation: This gothic action-RPG has been confirmed as a Day One Xbox Game Pass title for August 4, 2026.

This gothic action-RPG has been confirmed as a Day One Xbox Game Pass title for August 4, 2026. Marathon: Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter was showcased with new gameplay, reaffirming its status as a total cross-play title for PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Despite the PlayStation branding, 2026 is looking like a legendary year for gamers regardless of which box is under their TV. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more platform-specific guides!