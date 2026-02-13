For nearly two decades, one of the greatest cinematic achievements in gaming has been trapped on a single piece of hardware. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, originally released in 2008, has famously never been ported, remastered, or re-released – until now.

During the February 2026 PlayStation State of Play, Konami finally confirmed what fans have been begging for: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is real, and it is officially bringing Old Snake to modern platforms on August 27, 2026.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots PS5 and PC Ports Confirmed

The “PS3 prison” is finally opening its doors. Since its launch, MGS4 has been a technical anomaly, built specifically to utilise the PlayStation 3’s unique Cell Processor architecture. This made porting the game a notorious nightmare for developers, leading many to believe it would stay exclusive to the legacy console forever.

However, the reveal trailer for Master Collection Vol. 2 confirms that the game has been successfully brought over to modern systems. The collection will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam (PC), and Nintendo Switch 2. While Konami has been quiet on specific technical benchmarks, fans can expect significantly improved resolutions and more stable framerates compared to the original 720p/30fps performance on the PS3.

What Games are in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2?

While Guns of the Patriots is undoubtedly the headliner, it isn’t the only stealth classic included in the bundle. Konami is rounding out the “Solid” era and the Big Boss saga with a strong selection of titles:

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots: The epic conclusion to Solid Snake’s story.

The epic conclusion to Solid Snake’s story. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker: Originally a PSP title (and later part of the HD Collection), this entry bridges the gap between Snake Eater and Ground Zeroes.

Originally a PSP title (and later part of the HD Collection), this entry bridges the gap between Snake Eater and Ground Zeroes. Metal Gear: Ghost Babel: A surprise inclusion! This non-canonical Game Boy Color gem is widely considered one of the best 2D stealth games ever made.

A surprise inclusion! This non-canonical Game Boy Color gem is widely considered one of the best 2D stealth games ever made. Digital Bonus Content: The collection includes digital screenplay books, a Master Book filled with lore, and the Digital Soundtrack Vol. 2.

Why the MGS4 Remaster is a Milestone for Game Preservation

The absence of Metal Gear Solid 4 on modern storefronts has long been a sore spot for game preservationists. As PS3 hardware becomes rarer and the digital storefronts of that era face eventual closure, the risk of losing such a pivotal title was high.

By bringing MGS4 to PS5 and PC, Konami is ensuring that the entire “mainline” Metal Gear saga is finally playable on a single generation of hardware. For the first time, players can experience the journey from the 1964 missions of Naked Snake to the 2014 finale of Solid Snake without having to swap between three different console generations.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Release Date and Pre-Orders

The wait won’t be much longer. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 launches on August 27, 2026. Pre-orders are expected to go live on the PlayStation Store and Steam immediately following the showcase.

Whether you’re a veteran operative returning to Shadow Moses and Outer Haven, or a newcomer looking to see why “War has changed,” this collection is shaping up to be the definitive way to play Hideo Kojima’s legendary series.