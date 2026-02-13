Sony just wrapped up one of its most substantial showcases in years. Clocking in at over 80 minutes, the February 2026 State of Play was a relentless barrage of “one more thing” moments, focusing heavily on nostalgia while bridging the gap into the back half of the PlayStation 5’s lifecycle.

If you missed the livestream, don’t worry. From shocking shadow-drops to the revival of legendary franchises, here are the five biggest announcements from the event that every PlayStation fan needs to know about.

1. God of War Trilogy Remake and Sons of Sparta Shadow-Drop

The “Ghost of Sparta” dominated the show. Santa Monica Studio officially confirmed that a full God of War Trilogy Remake is in development for the PS5. Unlike simple remasters, this project aims to rebuild the original Greek-era saga (God of War 1, 2, and 3) from the ground up with modern visuals and updated camera systems.

In an even more shocking move, Sony shadow-dropped God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D side-scrolling prequel, which is available to download on the PlayStation Store right now. It’s a retro-inspired throwback that explores Kratos’ early days in the Spartan Agoge, and it’s already taking the internet by storm.

2. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is Finally Leaving PS3

For over 15 years, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots has been “trapped” on the PlayStation 3. That era finally ends on August 27, 2026. Konami revealed Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, which includes MGS4, Peace Walker, and Ghost Babel. This marks the first time Old Snake’s final mission will be playable on modern hardware, complete with upscaled resolutions and stable framerates.

3. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Revives the Classic Franchise

Konami wasn’t finished with just Metal Gear. To celebrate the series’ 40th anniversary, a brand-new 2D entry titled Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse was revealed. Developed in a stylized art style reminiscent of the recent Dead Cells crossover, the game stars Trevor Belmont in 15th-century Paris. It’s the first major original “Igavania” style project from Konami in years, and it’s slated for a late 2026 release.

4. Kena: Scars of Kosmora — A Massive Sequel to Bridge of Spirits

Ember Lab returned to the spotlight to announce Kena: Scars of Kosmora, the highly anticipated sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This follow-up appears significantly more ambitious, featuring an older Kena exploring the vast new island of Kosmora. With an overhauled combat system and a “wider world” approach, it looks to be a premiere third-party exclusive for the PS5 when it launches later this year.

5. John Wick Gets a AAA Action Game for PS5

In one of the show’s most stylish trailers, Sony and Saber Interactive revealed a AAA John Wick game. Developed in collaboration with director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, the title focuses on “Gun-Fu” gameplay that looks like a high-octane mix of Sifu and Max Payne. The trailer showcased brutal, cinematic takedowns and neo-noir environments that perfectly capture the vibe of the films.

Honorable Mentions and PS Plus Updates

Beyond the big five, the showcase was packed with other updates:

Ghost of Yotei: Legends , a free co-op DLC, arrives on March 10.

, a free co-op DLC, arrives on March 10. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is officially coming to PC on March 19.

is officially coming to PC on March 19. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is joining the PS Plus Extra catalog on February 17.

With a lineup this strong, 2026 is shaping up to be a historic year for PlayStation 5 owners. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more deep dives into these reveals!