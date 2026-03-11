The rumours were true: Capcom has officially confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is getting a major story expansion, and a familiar face is leading the charge.

Just weeks after the record-breaking launch of Resident Evil Requiem (also known to fans as Resident Evil 9), Capcom has set the internet ablaze.

A new official social media update from the developer has confirmed that a significant story expansion is currently in development.

While the base game – featuring the dual journeys of newcomer Grace Ashcroft and veteran Leon S. Kennedy – has already shattered Steam concurrent player records, this new DLC looks to dive deeper into the series’ twisted history.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC: What we know so far

The confirmation came via a cryptic but definitive post from the official @RE_Games account, featuring an image that suggests the horror isn’t over for the survivors of the Wrenwood Hotel.

According to the latest leaks circulating on Reddit, this expansion is more than just a few extra costumes; it’s a substantial narrative addition that may bridge the gap between the game’s 2020 and 2028 timelines.

Prominent industry insiders, including Dusk Golem, have suggested that the DLC will focus heavily on Leon S. Kennedy.

While Leon plays a massive role in the main campaign, rumors indicate the expansion will repurpose “free-drive” open-world segments originally designed for Raccoon City that were trimmed for pacing in the final release.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Leon S. Kennedy and the Alyssa Ashcroft connection

One of the most exciting aspects of the Resident Evil Requiem leaks is the potential return of Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak.

With the main game establishing that protagonist Grace Ashcroft is Alyssa’s daughter, fans have been desperate to see the investigative journalist in action once again.

While Alyssa appears in the main game through “Echo Puzzles” and lore documents, the rumored DLC may finally make her playable.

Whether she will team up with an older Leon or feature in her own survival-horror scenarios remains to be seen, but the connection to the Outbreak series has fans hoping for a revival of those classic cooperative mechanics.

Capcom’s biggest horror launch ever

It’s no surprise that Capcom is doubling down on post-launch content.

Resident Evil Requiem officially arrived on February 27, 2026, and immediately doubled the launch figures of the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam.

With a “Very Positive” rating and high critical marks for its blend of first-person psychological horror and third-person action, the game has solidified itself as a Game of the Year contender.

Players on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X are already dissecting every inch of the Raccoon City ruins, but the promise of new story chapters suggests the “final chapter of the original story” still has a few secrets left to tell.