The Series S vs. Switch 2 Performance Tug-of-War

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has been praised for its “magic” DLSS upscaling, Digital Foundry and early benchmarks have revealed a surprising win for the Xbox Series S.

Despite running at a lower internal resolution in some areas, the Series S maintains a rock-solid 60FPS that the Switch 2 simply can’t match, frequently dipping into the 30s during intense encounters.

For Xbox players, this means Requiem feels more like a modern action title.

The fluidity of Leon’s new tactical axe parries and his iconic roundhouse kicks feels significantly more responsive on Xbox hardware.

If you value frame data and “twitch” survival instincts over sheer image reconstruction, the “Little White Box” is arguably the best budget way to play.

Leon’s “Tactical Axe” and the Return of Defensive Combat

One of the least discussed but most satisfying additions to Requiem is Leon S. Kennedy’s new primary melee tool: the Tactical Axe.

Replacing the breakable knives of RE4 Remake, the axe introduces a durability system that rewards aggressive play.

On the Xbox Wireless Controller, the haptic feedback when Leon executes a “Wall-Stun Kick” (kicking a zombie into a wall for an environmental kill) is incredibly tactile.

Unlike the Grace Ashcroft sections, which focus on “Blood Crafting” and stealth, Leon’s gameplay on Xbox Series X feels like a spiritual successor to the high-octane energy of Resident Evil 6, but refined with the grit of the RE Engine.

The “Leon DLC” Leaks: Is Raccoon City Returning?

Even though the game only launched on February 27, 2026, the rumour mill is already spinning.

Prominent leaker Dusk Golem has suggested that Capcom is repurposing “cut content” for a major story expansion.

According to these leaks, the DLC will focus on a younger Leon S. Kennedy during the Raccoon City outbreak.

Interestingly, this content was originally designed as a “free-drive” open-world segment where Leon could explore the city in a police cruiser.

While this was trimmed from the 15-hour main campaign to maintain pacing, it looks set to arrive as a standalone Xbox/PC/PS5 expansion later this year.

Why Xbox is the “Mercenaries” Stronghold

With the Asha Sharma era of Xbox beginning, there is a renewed focus on “Community Challenges.”

Capcom has reportedly integrated Xbox-specific Live Tile updates that track “Mercenaries Mode” world rankings in real-time.

While the “Singing Zombie” in the wedding dress has become the game’s viral horror icon, the true longevity for Xbox players lies in the competitive edge.

The Series X version features the fastest loading times for “re-rolling” runs, making it the preferred platform for the speedrunning community already dissecting the game’s 4-hour “Speed Demon” challenge.

