The hype has been steadily building and based on current industry landscape and heavy rumors from reliable insiders like NateTheHate and Jeff Grubb, it seems we are likely now just days away from a major February 12, 2026 State of Play.

Although Nintendo has already delivered three Direct presentations and Microsoft hosted an Xbox showcase in the opening weeks of 2026, Sony has remained relatively quiet so far, offering little in the way of teasers or previews for the year ahead.

Devil May Cry 6 – Will it feature and how will it be received?

Multiple gaming news outlets are reporting rumours that Devil May Cry 6 might be announced or teased at Sony’s next State of Play event.

The franchise does celebrate its 25th Anniversary in August of this year, so the chances of a DMC6 announcement are certainly reasonably high.

Whether we see an official announcement regarding Devil May Cry 6 made by Sony or Capcom at SoP ’26 remains to be seen.

But if there is an appearance, leaks suggest it could be a short teaser or announcement confirming the game’s existence, rather than a full gameplay reveal.

Interestingly, franchise creator Hideki Kamiya said he would love to revisit Devil May Cry last year.

What else can fans realistically expect from State of Play 2026?

Since Sony needs to outline their roadmap for the second half of 2026, here is a breakdown of what to expect:

1. The Heavy Hitters (First-Party)

Marvel’s Wolverine: This is the big one. Insomniac has been quiet, but insiders expect a meaty gameplay trailer and a definitive Late 2026 release date.

This is the big one. Insomniac has been quiet, but insiders expect a meaty gameplay trailer and a definitive release date. Saros: Housemarque’s spiritual successor to Returnal is currently slated for April 30, 2026. Expect a “final look” deep dive into its combat and world before launch.

Housemarque’s spiritual successor to Returnal is currently slated for April 30, 2026. Expect a “final look” deep dive into its combat and world before launch. God of War “Metroidvania” Spin-off: Rumors have reached a fever pitch regarding a smaller-scale, highly polished God of War project (similar in scope to Miles Morales).

Rumors have reached a fever pitch regarding a smaller-scale, highly polished God of War project (similar in scope to Miles Morales). Naughty Dog’s New IP: While Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet might be saved for a larger Showcase, a teaser or “dev diary” to confirm its existence is a strong possibility.\

2. Third-Party & Partnerships

Sony often uses these events to highlight their close ties with Capcom and Square Enix:

Resident Evil Requiem: With a rumored February 27 release date, a “Launch Trailer” is almost certain. A lack of VR support for the game has not gone down well amongst fans.

With a rumored February 27 release date, a “Launch Trailer” is almost certain. A lack of VR support for the game has not gone down well amongst fans. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Following the success of Wilds, Capcom is expected to show more of this turn-based sequel.

Following the success of Wilds, Capcom is expected to show more of this turn-based sequel. Kingdom Hearts 4 or FF IX Remake: Square Enix has several “missing in action” projects that are overdue for a status update.

3. The “Surprise” Factor

The most shocking rumor currently circulating is Halo: Campaign Evolved coming to PS5. Following the trend of Xbox games going multiplatform, a “Master Chief on PlayStation” announcement would be the “one more thing” that breaks the internet.

PlayStation’s previous presentations have always aired at 2 PM Pacific Time. State of Play will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The streams typically go live 30 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time, so be sure to tune in early.