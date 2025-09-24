Pragmata Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Tokyo Game Show

Pragmata gameplay was seen for the first time at the Tokyo Game Show, bringing hope that the title will suffer no further delays and meet its 2026 release.

The action-adventure title from Capcom was first announced in 2020, but was repeatedly delayed until seemingly being shelved for good in 2023. However, earlier in 2025, it was announced that the title would finally get a release in 2026.

The game features cybernetically-enhanced duo Hugh and Diana attempting to escape an orbital research station filled with hostile AI, in what sounds like a mash-up of Deus Ex, Bioshock and The Last of Us.

Pragmata Gameplay Trailer

Pragmata’s Hacking Minigame Shows a Unique approach

The game features plenty of hacking as well as combat from its, and the trailer shown revealed how both will be approached. The trailer showed Diana, a young girl, riding on Hugh’s back during combat sequences, but making use of hacking to weaken an enemy.

The hacking system was distinct from others we’ve seen over the years, with the player being required to navigate a grid of symbols. While the puzzles aren’t hard, they take place during the real-time combat, making them far more challenging than traditional hacking minigames where time stands still. Well, challenging unless you’re used to that sort of thing.

So far, we don’t have a more specific release date beyond simply 2026, but it’s unlikely to be Capcom’s first release of the year, with Resident Evil: Requiem likely to be the first major release on February 26.