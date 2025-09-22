The well-known and trusted leaker Dusk Golem has laid out fresh information on the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem after more rumours began to swirl about the latest instalment in the hit franchise last week.

On September 16, Dusk Golem revealed that he expected Capcom to announce Leon Kennedy as a playable character the following week. Despite strong suggestions that Grace Ashcroft would be the main character, it appears that Requiem will instead feature additional playable protagonists in an interwoven storyline.

Resident Evil swept the awards at Gamescom 2025 last month, winning best visuals, best audio, most epic and best Sony PlayStation game, and with the release now just a few months away, the rumour mill is doing overtime.

Resident Evil: Requiem to Have Three Playable Characters

One recent alleged leak showed a graying Kennedy wearing an eyepatch, but Dusk Golem later stated that it was a fake. As for what fans can expect, he stated that Kennedy will be in the game, but that the majority of his storyline will take place in the year 2020, with Ashcroft’s storyline taking place in 2028.

“Leon is 100% in Resident Evil Requiem. Been saying this for a while now. That’s not a theory or speculation on my part, and going by what I’ve heard, seen, & know,” said Dusk Golem.

Additionally confirming a third playable character, Golem added: “There’s more familiar characters in RE9 than just Leon & Alyssa, but it won’t be an Avengers: Endgame situation either. The cast of main characters will be smaller than RE6 for example, only Leon, Grace, & Alyssa are playable.”

Resident Evil: Requiem will Tone Down the Craziness

Whether that means that the three protagonists will meet up in 2028 wasn’t clarified, but Dusk Golem also claimed that some of the more wacky elements that have appeared in some Resident Evil titles would not be present.

“Leon’s stuff has more action-focus BUT will be more focused on horror & atmospherics than, say, RE:4 with the most over-the-top stuff cut down (like Salazar’s statue in RE4 or the Heisenberg cyber zombies & mecha tank fight in RE8),” said the leaker. “There will be some over-the-top stuff but nothing to that level.”

Resident Evil: Requiem will release on February 27, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.