Silksong has earned plenty of praise since its highly-anticipated release, apart from one small problem – the difficulty. While players have loved the visuals and gameplay, the Hollow Knight sequel has been plagued by complaints about its extreme difficulty levels to the point of making the game unenjoyable to play. in many cases.

One fan had no such problem, and has gone out of his way to attempt an even more difficult challenge. YouTuber HandowShandowed has posted several videos to his channel showing him playing various bosses in both Silksong and its predecessor at the same time, using a single controller.

That’s not setting up keybindings to control both games separately – that’s with the same controller and the same inputs, on two separate screens, making it a truly remarkable achievement.

YouTuber Completes Insane Silksong Challenges

Some of the boss pairs taken on simultaneously include Lost Lace and Hornet Protector, Bell Beast and Massive Moss Charger, and Moss Mother and False Knight.

In the latest video description, HandowShandowed stated that Bell Beast and Massive Moss Charger was difficult because “I did not predict how bad having differently sized arenas like this is. Still, this doesn’t even come close to being as difficult as Lace and Hornet.”

“I think it probably just gets harder from here on out, so I’d do well to actually get good at Silksong’s bosses before I venture into anything crazy like Trobbio + Grimm.”

Silksong Footage is Almost Certainly Genuine

We haven’t seen any livestreamed footage of the challenges, but fans of the series are united in believing that the footage is genuine. With the same inputs being used for both games, splicing the footage together and ensuring that any particular combination would work for both bosses would seem an implausibly difficult editing feat.

On the most difficult challenge so far, of Lost Lace and Hornet Guardian, HandowShandowed said: “Since I didn’t record all of them, I’m not sure how many attempts this took to beat, but it was almost certainly over 200.”

“It might just be a skill issue on my part, but I’m honestly surprised at just how difficult this challenge was for me, I definitely underestimated it. Regardless though, it was mostly a really fun time.”

Given the comments since Silksong’s release, few gamers would be surprised to find the challenge difficult, but whether HandowShandowed can go the whole way remains to be seen.