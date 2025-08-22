SlotMatrix has announced this week they are extending their popular Wild Extravaganza slots machine in West Virginia.

Wild Extravaganza Now Offered To West Virginia Players

The Wild Extravaganza video slots game is now in West Virginia, with producers SlotMatrix expanding the availability of their popular offering in the regulated US regions.

Wild Extravaganza will now showcase in West Virginia betting sites – with the game integrated with the EveryMatrix array of engagement features – which will allow outlets to increase their attraction, interaction and retention to players in more authorized gambling states in America.

The Wild Extravaganza slots machine game offers players 10 playlines that award winnings from left-to-right, right-to-left and through the middle.

While one of the key features of the game being the multiplying wilds – these are revealed on three of the five reels and disclose 2x, 3x or 7x multiple wins.

This recent West Virginia launch is part of SlotMatrix’s planned exclusives to expand in the US – that will follow other popular offerings from the company – Lara Jones: Treasures of Egypt 2, Glorious Diamonds and 3 Coin Treasures.

Head of Commercial Operations at SlotMatrix, Stephen Orchard said “Wild Extravaganza is all about giving players thrilling, fast-paced action and the chance to land some seriously big wins”

Adding “We’re excited to bring this experience to West Virginia as we continue our expansion across the US.”

EveryMatrix Also Holds Licenses In Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Connecticut

In addition to the latest West Virginia Wild Extravaganza online slots launch, EveryMatrix also holds licenses in North America – including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Connecticut.

In the past, EveryMatrix have also partnered with BetParx in New Jersey, which was their first US games aggregation deal.

This allowed BetParx to provider players SlotMatrix exclusive titles, live casino games, third-party slots and bonus tools like leaderboards and free spins.