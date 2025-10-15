Despite being exclusive to the PlayStation 5 alone, Ghost of Yotei sales have propelled Sony’s strongest outing (in terms of sales) since Spiderman 2, to the top of the latest ranking. The best selling games in Europe for the first week of October places it second, right behind EA Sports FC 26, which is holding firm on top spot despite seeing a 62% drop week-on-week.

Other entries in the list saw the re-release of Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 in third place, as well as a host of older games making their way onto the charts due to recent discounts granting them a second wing.

Best Selling Games in Europe For October

The top 10 lists, both in terms of sales and revenue, are as follows:

Sales

1. EA Sports FC 26 (-62%)

2. Ghost of Yotei (New)

3. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (New)*

4. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (New)

5. Doom Eternal (+8610%)

6. Far Cry Primal (+3060%)

7. Hogwarts Legacy (+177%)

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 (+342%)

9. South Park: The Fractured But Whole (+13256%)

10. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (New)

Revenue



1. EA Sports FC 26 (-63%)

2. Ghost of Yotei (New)

3. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (New)

4. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (New)*

5. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (New)

6. Borderlands 4 (-42%)

7. Silent Hill F (-83%)

8. Mario Kart World (+6%)

9. NBA 2K26 (-12%)

10. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (+23%)

Ghost of Yotei Sales

While this will no doubt be very pleasing for Sony as it signals strong interest in the future of the Ghost franchise, it’s also interesting to note the persistent games that have received bounceback from discounts.

While games like Far Cry: Primal and South Park: The Fractured But Whole are largely seeing interest due to their incredibly low Steam sale prices, making them worth the risk for many players, others tell a different story.

While Hogwarts: Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2 have certainly seen a boost due to discounts, it’s a smaller boost, as both of these are some of the best-selling games of all time. This has sparked an enormous amount of interest from both audiences and developers in the sequel to Hogwarts: Legacy (which is said to tie into the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV series) and of any PS5/Xbox Series X/S upgrade to Red Dead Redemption 2 which Take Two teased earlier this year.