Just three days after release, Battlefield 6 sales topped seven million copies, breaking records for the franchise and making it an early contender for one of the best-selling games of the year.

In isolation, however, it can be difficult to put these numbers into perspective. It’s early days, but putting these figures side-by-side with games from previous years that have sold well can give a better indication of how well the game is performing

Battlefield 6 Sales

Not every game has hard figures available that Battlefield 6 can be compared against, but looking at what the ceiling is can help to form some sort of relativity.

For example, Grand Theft Auto 5 was not only one of the best-selling games of all time, but it was also one of the fastest selling – in its three days, it earned over $1 billion – having sold 215 million copies and made over $10 billion by 2025.

Rockstar followed that up with Red Dead Redemption 2, which is also one of the best-selling games (77 million copies as of 2025), generated a similar amount of $725 million in its opening weekend.

Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hollow Knight: Silksong

Recent games that have drawn attention due to unexpected success include 2022’s Elden Ring, 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3 and this year’s much-anticipated indie Metroidvania, Hollow Knight: Silksong. In its first month, Elden Ring sold 13.4 million copies – a standard that Battlefield 6 could be on track to overtake – with Baldur’s Gate 3 hitting a similar figure of 15 million, a year after release.

Two weeks after release, Silksong hit 3.2 million copies sold, which is impressive for an indie title from a three-person team, but also puts into perspective the kind of numbers that Battlefield 6 is achieving right now.

Best Selling Battlefield Games

While Battlefield 6 might be the most successful launch of the series, how does it stack up against its predecessors?

Battlefield 5 was considered a relative disappointment, especially in comparison to Battlefield 1 in 2018, which sold around 15 million copies – a figure that Battlefield 6 is already nearly halfway towards.

Battlefield 3 in 2011 sold 10 million copies in the first week of its launch, which is a comparable figure, but again one that Battlefield 6 is on track to surpass.

Perhaps more interestingly to some is how the sales of Battlefield 6 compare to rival franchise Call of Duty, which it will likely be in direct competition with ahead of Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which released in 2019, is one of best selling iterations of that series, and that was said to have made $600 million within its first three days.

Battlefield 6 sales were said to be ~$500 million in the first three days.