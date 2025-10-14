The Pokemon Company has suffered an untimely leak just days before the launch of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which includes not only information relating to the game, but also major details around the developer’s franchise roadmap, amongst other internal information.

The Pokemon leak details information about the franchise that extends as far ahead as 2030, crucially giving an insight into the much-anticipated 10th generation of the series. This comes having missed the typical three-year release pattern that these have followed consistently since Black and White in 2010.

However, if the leaks are to be believed, it won’t be too much longer, as Pokemon Gen 10, codenamed “Gaia”, is said to arrive in 2026.

It’s important to be aware that the authenticity of these leaks aren’t 100% guaranteed, even when parts of it look credible and align with previously leaked or revealed content.

Pokemon Gen 10 Details

The supposed name given for an upcoming Pokemon Gen 10 game is Wind and Waves, and it’s said to feature a Southeast Asia-inspired setting, following the trend of every generation after the fourth being modelled off of countries outside of Japan.

Of the leaked screenshots of the game, it looks as though the open spaces of generations eight and nine are back. There’s also a rumoured element of procedural generation, as well as survival-based elements, both of which would be new to the series.

It’s also claimed that DLC for this generation would release the following year.

What Else Was in the Pokemon Leak?

The leaks also contain reference to a third Legends game, though it’s not currently clear whether or not this is still in development. This would focus on the eighth generation’s Galar region, but set a thousand years in the past, which would be a break from how upcoming Legends Z-A is approaching its narrative.

This game is codenamed “Ringo” and associated information showcased how the story might revolve around trying to capture gigantic versions of Pokemon – presumably because of the Gigantimax mechanic seen in generation eight – in a world before Pokeballs.

Another project is mentioned, codenamed “Seed”, which is said to be a new type of RPG that contains multiple regions – all of those in the first four generations which comprise the Pokemon world-equivalent of Japan. Details are light on what else might be included in this game.

Finally, the leaks say that the Pokemon Company is aiming for a 2030 release for generation 11, which would maintain the new four-year pattern established by generation 10 (if the leaks are true).

Pikachu Redesign Draws Controversy

Of the other miscellaneous details covered by the leaks, mention of a Pikachu redesign is bound to turn some heads and ruffle some feathers. This continues a trend that has been going on since the 90s, where Pikachu has been gradually transformed from a more plump and spherical design, to something more lean and mascot-friendly. However, it’s not yet known whether this leaked model of Pikachu marks just a shift for that one Pokemon, or whether it’s indicative of a wider artstyle change in general.

Pikachu Wind and Waves Redesign

Some information to come out of these leaks that are of interest to audiences – especially those who feel as though the Pokemon game series has lagged behind its contemporaries – are the budgets of recent and upcoming games.

Legends: Z-A is said to have a budget of ~$13 million, and the upcoming Pokemon Gen 10 games a budget of ~$20 million.

These aren’t just low compared to other games (Ghost of Yotei was said to have a budget of ~$60 million according to leaks), but also when you take into account the vast amount of money that Pokemon games make.