The next Pokemon title is nearly here, and with details around the game leaked and in the wild this week, fans are eager than ever to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, the global release times have been announced, meaning that it’s time to start planning how and when you can get started.

Unlike previous Pokemon releases, which have treated the entire US as a simultaneous release, the Pokemon Legends Z-A launch time will be different depending on whether you’re in the ET or PT timezones.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Pokemon Legends Z-A Launch Time

While this means that players who are on the west coast of the US will get to play earlier than those on the other side, it’s also worth mentioning that on the 16th October (the day of release itself), the global simultaneous release of midnight means that this will also be staggered everywhere, streamlining the process but naturally allowing some players earlier access than others.

Wednesday 15th October

9pm – PT (San Francisco)

11pm – CST (Mexico City)

Thursday 16th October

12am – AEST (Sydney)

BRT (Sao Paulo)

BST (London)

CEST (Berlin, Paris, Rome)

CST (Beijing)

EEST (Turkey)

ET (New York)

HKT (Hong Kong)

ICT (Hanoi)

JST (Tokyo)

UTC (New Delhi)

Pokemon Legends Z-A Leaks

It isn’t just elements of the game’s story, the Pokedex, or even secret mega evolutions that have leaked – but apparently the game’s entire source code. With a franchise as popular as Pokemon, audiences are always going to be ravenous to get their hands on as much information as possible. However, that’s not all – at the same time, it has been reported that details concerning Game Freak’s release schedule up to 2030 is also being leaked.

This includes information on the next generation of classic, dual-release Pokemon titles, the future of the Legends series, and even hints about what other kinds of games might be in the works. With Nintendo being as famously strict on leaks as they are, it’s unsure how this information will end up translating into actual future releases.

The presence of previously unannounced mega evolutions will be bittersweet to players. While many were hoping for more, especially those not tied to DLC purchases like others that were announced before the release of the game, some of the designs that have been revealed have drawn controversy. Not least Raichu’s inclusion on Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is perceived as an excuse to give Pikachu more time in the spotlight).