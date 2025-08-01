Top online casino games developer Playzia have teamed up with Midnite to sign a UK deal that will expand their games portfolio – and include the popular Love Island offerings.

Love Island Games Included In Playzia/Midnite UK Deal

The recently announced Playzia deal with Midnite will include many titles offered like Billionaire Buffalo Hold ‘n Win and Piggy Clusters, Grand Ocean Megaways and Zeus’s Thunderstrike.

With the deal allowing all the Playzia games offerings to Midnite from their online slots catalogue – with the popular Love Island games, including ‘Love In A Spin’ grabbing most of the headlines.

Love In A Spin is the first of ten scheduled Love Island branded titles for the UK online casino that were agreed in the ITV Studios licensing deal.

It was launched in June 2025 on a three-year exclusive licensing agreement with Zoo 55 – which was to coincide with the start of the popular ITV show.

Introduction Of Love Island Games To Run Side-By-Side Broadcasting Of The Show

The introduction of the Love Island games is expected to run alongside the broadcasting of the popular TV show – plus extra titles are also being lined-up as part of the Playzia/Midnite agreement.

Midnite advance their platform in-house but will now merge the big Playzia offerings into their current betting sites and casino sections.

Head of Commercials at Playzia Joe Caetano said “Teaming up with Midnite is a significant milestone as we expand our footprint in regulated markets, particularly the UK.“

Adding “We are especially excited to bring our new Love Island titles to their platform just in time for this summer’s series. It is the perfect moment for UK players to step into the villa and experience something truly unique.”

While Midnite’s Senior Casino Manager Chelsea Pinho also commented on the Playzia deal “We are constantly striving to enhance the Midnite casino experience for our players and this partnership adds to our rich offering of content.

“At Midnite, we are passionate about bringing fans closer to the games they love – or in this case a TV show they love.”