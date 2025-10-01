International game development studio Peter & Sons is expanding its reach across Europe in a collaboration with online casino game operator Videoslots.

The Barcelona and Yerevan-based studio is renowned for producing unconventional online slots with unique cartoon and comic-book style graphics in far from traditional settings.

In such a bloated marketplace as the world of online slots, trying to stand out from the crowd is key to the success of any studio.

Since being founded in 2019, Peter & Sons has built its reputation by creating slots worlds through the eyes of its studio artists, ignoring the formulaic approach of traditional slots.

The collaboration will see the full Peter & Sons portfolio of over 50 games distributed across the UK, Sweden and Denmark through Videoslots’ five leading brands: Videoslots, Mr Vegas, Kungaslottet, Mega Riches, and dBet.

Videoslots has an extensive catalogue of 7,400 online casino games sourced from over 140 providers.

The Graphic Worlds Of Peter & Sons

In a recent interview, Art Director Evgeny revealed the philosophy behind every Peter & Sons game.

“We don’t exist to follow charts or trends: we exist to make worlds,” he said.

“Every game here is an artist’s territory, built from their own twisted angle.”

Among its cult favourites is Ghostfather Awakened, where the spirit of physicist Igor Vasilievich chases long-lost fortunes among faded portraits and ghostly reels in his lab.

The studio’s September release, Bubblegum & Robo, also encapsulates the studio’s ethos.

The very high volatility slot features a gum-blowing hero who tackles green-eyed monster Gozilla with the help of Robo, her iron-clad sidekick.

Up next will be Zombie Road, due for launch on October 9, an apocalyptic adventure slot where gun-toting survivors attempt to make roadkill from the undead.

Just last week Peter & Sons announced that it had joined forces with SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, adding its content to one of the largest hubs in the industry.

SOFTSWISS offers more than 35,000 games to over 300 providers worldwide.

Zombie Road by Peter & Sons is due for release on October 9

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Yann Bautista, Commercial Director and Founder at Peter & Sons: “We are thrilled to partner with Videoslots, a major operator known for its innovation and player-first approach.

“Videoslots has a huge reach, which gives us the opportunity to bring our crazy vision to a wider audience across multiple jurisdictions.”

Klas Winberg at Videoslots: “Our mission has always been to provide players with the best and most diverse selection of games possible, which made adding Peter & Sons to our roster an easy choice.

“Peter & Sons isn’t afraid to stand out. Their games look and feel different, and we believe their intriguingly left-field approach to slots will capture the imagination of our customers.”