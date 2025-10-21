Perhaps the most highly-anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, is a mere eight months away – provided that there aren’t any more delays, which given its track record is impossible to rule out. However, despite this relatively short gap compared to the near-decade-and-a-half of waiting that fans have had to endure, there is still a clamouring for a third trailer to tide them over before release.

Within this window before release, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar’s last major release, dropped a third trailer, and theories suggesting a new GTA 6 trailer are beginning to pick up steam ahead of November.

New GTA 6 Trailer Date

One eagle-eyed Reddit user has suggested that the time on Jason’s watch in the previous trailer (11:08) hints at the date of the next trailer, which would also mark the anniversary of the announcement of the first GTA 6 trailer, and therefore the technical announcement of the game.

Understandably, some of the comments on the post are sceptical, but without much else to go on, it serves as likely a suggestion as any other.

This does also line up with another theory that Game Informer’s next focus could be on GTA 6 – this would be after the Outer Worlds 2 focus (which releases at the end of October), aligning it with a potential November trailer.

What Was the Trailer Release Pattern for GTA 5 and Red Dead 2?

Part of the reason that there’s such confidence in a third trailer for GTA 6, is that it’s been the case with Rockstar’s previous two games.

Grand Theft Auto 5 released on the 17th of September 2013, and had its last trailer in April before that. Red Dead Redemption 2 released on the 26th of October 2018 and its third trailer was on May 2nd. Each of these were a gap of around five months, and while there’s no firm reason as to why that has to be the case again, the third trailer for GTA 6 could be expected in or around January 2026.

Could We See a GTA 6 Gameplay Deep Dive?

On these games, it’s important to note that while there were third trailers for each of them in the run-up to release, there were also gameplay deep dives right prior to launch, which gave an insight into what the actual experience would look like.

These aren’t what audiences are generally referring to when they talk about a third trailer, with that usually focusing on the story and establishing the narrative tone.

That being said, it could also be an opportunity to release simultaneous in-game material, especially if the Game Informer issue does indeed end up featuring the game at the same time as a trailer.