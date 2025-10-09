Even after the game has been officially announced, revealed, provided a release date and then given a fresh release date with a trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still capable of sending gamers into a frenzy at the mere suggestion of new information.

The gaming magazine Game Informer features deep dives and in-depth focuses on upcoming games, that often involve talking to developers or diving into gameplay mechanics, with the next issue focusing on Obsidian’s space-faring RPG The Outer Worlds 2. However, some rumours are now suggesting that a GTA 6 update could be included, despite Take-Two’s updated release date not being until May 2026.

GTA 6 Update

Game Informer themselves drew attention to this possibility when discussing their upcoming issue featuring The Outer Worlds 2 in an email update, where they teased that “[Game Informer] can’t tease much, but knowing what’s coming after this Outer Worlds 2 issue… you’re going to want to be a subscriber to Game Informer.”

Naturally, this could mean anything. However, well-known GTA 6 tracker GameRoll brought attention to this, while openly acknowledging that it might be entirely unrelated, and suggested that the only game that could warrant a statement like that would be GTA 6.

However, due to how open for interpretation this all is, audiences are naturally divided on what it means.

How Likely is a GTA 6 Game Informer Issue?

Of course, one of the biggest detractors of this theory is that while The Outer Worlds 2 (and several games in the publication in the past) is getting a Game Informer issue on the month of release, GTA 6 is still at least six months away.

GameRoll brought attention to this, and highlighted how in November 2012, ahead of the Spring release of GTA 5, Game Informer featured the game, potentially setting a precedent that means the release date being far off might not be much of a problem.

@GameRoll_ posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Let me preface this tweet but making it clear that this could mean absolutely nothing – but it’s interesting nonetheless.

“In November 2012, after GTA 5 got its second trailer and was still scheduled to come out in the Spring, Game Informer was given a look at GTA 5 and dropped an exclusive issue about the game.

“And as you can see in this screenshot, they’re now quite considerably hyping up their November 2025 issue.

“This is almost certainly a gigantic reach but maybe, could it be that history will repeat itself and Rockstar will work with them again to share exclusive details about GTA 6? Possibly following Trailer 3? November is currently the most likely timeframe for new information after all.”

With GTA 6 being labelled as the first ‘AAAAA’ title and expected to transform the gaming industry, Rockstar are already in a prime position to release what could well be the most successful game of all time. However, this drip-feed of exposures, especially in terms of what the game actually looks like, could potentially take that anticipation up a notch further.