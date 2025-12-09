The Intellivision Amico, which was originally announced in 2020, has gone through various delays and uncertainty. Despite over five years of little information, Amico Entertainment remains confident about the console’s release.

The company is releasing games on other platforms while pledging its future to the Intellivision Amico, but will we ever see the console come to life? Here’s everything we know and what the future holds for the unique retro device.

Is the Intellivision Amico Finally on the Way?

What is the Intellivision Amico?

The Intellivision Amico is certainly unique on paper. The retro console is giving off Nintendo Wii vibes, attempting to bring families together around the TV to play simple games from the couch.

The device is supposedly affordable and friendly, focusing on multiplayer games that the whole family can enjoy. The Amico will be child-friendly, with no games containing gore, violence or bad language.

The console will come with two colour touchscreen controllers, arguably the most exciting addition. The controllers have plenty of technology under the hood, with built-in accelerometers and gyroscopes as well as Bluetooth support for smartphones.

The Intellivision Amico will blend retro and modern games, with classic titles like Breakout and Astrosmash expected. Also, brand new games will be playable on the device, such as Earthworm Jim 4 and Hot Wheels Colossal.

The Amico has licences with Care Bears and Sesame Street, with more expected to come down the line if the console is successful. Many sports games will also be on the Amico, including Soccer, Baseball, and Darts.

Financial Struggles

Company struggles are one of the main reasons why the Intellivision Amico has been delayed several times. According to various reports, production halted in 2023 after the company allegedly ran out of money.

The financial issues led to Atari buying the brand but not the Intellivision Amico itself. The company has turned its attention to bringing games to other platforms, like Steam, Nintendo, and mobile.

All of this has effectively led to an unfinished product, though Amico is still hopeful on the console’s future. However, that looks increasingly unlikely as time ticks by, with many gamers and critics alike waiting for an official cancellation.

Pre-Orders & Refunds

Incredibly, despite the multitude of issues surrounding the retro device, you can still pre-order the product on various online retail stores. In the UK, Amazon and The Game Collection have the Amico console available for pre-order at a retail price of £239.95 (approx. $320.00).

The Intellivision Amico has a listed release date of December 31st on Amazon UK, but that is highly unlikely. The Atari Intellivision Sprint was released in December, but the Amico is currently nowhere to be seen.

Amico is in hot water after unfulfilled promises, financial troubles, and repeated delays. This has left customers feeling frustrated and deceived. Many gamers that pre-ordered the device when it was announced way back in 2020 have yet to receive a refund.

The founder’s edition had a $100 refundable deposit, though customers have reportedly been ignored when trying to reclaim their money. Amico has gone quiet on its website and social media channels, adding to the woes.

The Intellivision Amico remains a mystery, even though the company still believes it will come. The console has been delayed but has yet to be officially cancelled, although gamers are beginning to fear the worst.