Halloween is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Despite arriving on the big screen way back in the late 1970s, the influential flick still stands the test of time and remains popular among all generations.

Such an iconic movie deserves a proper video game adaptation, and IllFonic is bringing us Halloween: The Game in 2026. Almost 50 years on from the horror film, will the Halloween game live up to the billing and be a true love letter to John Carpenter’s masterpiece?

Playing as Michael Myers in Halloween: The Game

Michael Myers is arguably the most recognisable villain in cinema history. In single-player mode, you can play as the iconic serial killer, stalking and killing residents of the fictional town of Haddonfield in Illinois.

Similar to IllFonic’s other horror game, Friday the 13th, one person plays as Myers while the others are civilians trying to escape his clutches. Players can hide, run away, fight, or call for help. Both single-player and multiplayer options are available.

The infamous Myers house will make an appearance in Halloween: The Game, while Smith’s Grove and various other well-known locations are in the game. You will also experience unseen moments from the movie, with the familiar Dr. Samuel J. Loomis narrating the segments.

Halloween: The Game is looking to stay as authentic to the film as possible. Alongside some familiar faces, known gamer John Carpenter is providing input as an executive producer on the new game.

The original Halloween movie is regarded as the best in the franchise by far, with Carpenter directing and writing the 1978 hit. He wrote and produced Halloween II but took a step back from the other major movies in the franchise. Carpenter also directed The Thing, another classic horror title.

Carpenter is considered as one of the best directors to have ever lived. His movies helped shape the horror genre, and the iconic soundtracks are some of the best. The first Halloween, in particular, is critically acclaimed for its unforgettable score.

Fans of the franchise are in great hands with Carpenter’s involvement, with the game focusing on maximum authenticity above all else.

Creepy Atmosphere & Edge-Of-Your-Seat Gameplay

IllFonic are no strangers to adapting hit horror movies into modern-day video games. Back in 2017, the company brought us Friday the 13th: The Game, which came out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Friday the 13th game was a commercial success for IllFonic, selling almost 2 million copies worldwide. Initially on Kickstarter, the project received exceptional backing and went on to generate significant revenue.

The game was lauded for its thrilling gameplay, solid combat, and top-notch stealth. Players could play as Jason Voorhees, hunting down a group of counsellors desperate to escape by any means necessary.

Halloween: The Game will be like Friday the 13th, with new and unique gameplay elements thrown in. The graphics will be a leap forward on Unreal Engine 5, with the visuals and sound expected to be on point.

Friday the 13th nailed the creepy atmosphere, but we are expecting Halloween: The Game to be even more tense. Players will complete chapters and find various collectibles along the way. Although a love letter to the film, the Halloween game will have multiple endings.

Platforms & Release Date

Halloween: The Game will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It remains to be seen whether a PS5 Pro enhanced version will be available or whether it will show up on Xbox Game Pass.

The game will also be playable on compatible PCs, coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store. The current release date for all platforms is set for September 2026.